JDC Build Earns Certified Remodeler (CR) Designation from NARI

San Diego-based design build company JDC Build has received the Certified Remodeler designation from the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI).

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JDC Build, a top design-build remodeling company in San Diego, announces its recent achievement of the Certified Remodeler (CR) designation from the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI). This prestigious certification highlights JDC Build’s dedication to quality, professionalism, and ethical standards in the remodeling industry.The CR designation is a highly regarded credential that requires remodelers to demonstrate a minimum of five years of experience, fulfill continuing education requirements, and adhere to the NARI Code of Ethics and Standards of Practice. Certified Remodelers undergo rigorous testing across eight key areas, including business operations, building codes, green remodeling practices, and kitchen and bath remodeling, ensuring they meet the highest industry standards.“Our team has always been committed to providing the highest level of service to our clients, and achieving the Certified Remodeler designation is a reflection of that commitment.” Founder and CEO of JDC Build, Jon Cummings said. He continued: “This certification reassures our clients that their projects are in the hands of experienced professionals who prioritize craftsmanship, safety, and ethical practices.”About: Founded in 2020, JDC Build is a family and veteran-owned company dedicated to providing high-quality residential and commercial design-build remodeling solutions. As a proud member of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI), the company upholds the highest standards of professionalism and ethical practices in every project. Known for its innovative designs and expert craftsmanship, JDC Build takes a personalized approach to meet the unique needs of each client.Visit: www.jdcbuild.com/

