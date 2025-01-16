ADT Ranked America’s Most Trusted Home Security System Brand for Sixth Consecutive Year, Lifestory Research 2025 Study

Lifestory Research announces the results of the 2025 America's Most Trusted® Home Security System Study.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Lifestory Research 2025 America’s Most TrustedHome Security System Study has identified ADT the most trusted brand among consumers considering a home security system. With a Net Trust Quotient Score of 105.2, ADT earned the highest trust rating, maintaining its leadership position for the sixth consecutive year in the annual study.Based on a comprehensive survey of 4,667 participants across the United States, the study captures the sentiments of consumers actively shopping for home security systems. The findings reveal that, besides ADT, the industry's most trusted brands include Ring, Brinks, Honeywell, SimpliSafe, Abode, LifeShield, Nest Secure, and Vivint. These brands have gained national recognition, with ADT emerging as the clear frontrunner in building consumer confidence within the home security market.The study found that consumers shopping for a home security system prioritize several key brand features when making decisions. Reliability and effectiveness are top concerns, with buyers seeking brands that deliver dependable protection and fast response times. Consumers also value ease of use, including intuitive mobile apps and straightforward installation processes. Security features such as 24/7 monitoring, video surveillance, and integration with smart home devices are important considerations. Additionally, customer service and the availability of professional support play a significant role as consumers look for brands that offer responsive assistance and robust warranties. Lastly, affordability and flexible pricing options, including no long-term contracts, are increasingly important factors in brand selection.For more information about the study, visit www.lifestoryresearch.com/2025-best-security-system-ranking-review About the America's Most TrustedStudyThe Lifestory Research America's Most Trustedstudy is the most extensive and longest-running independent research program seeking to understand consumers' opinions. Lifestory Research conducts an annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trustedis a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. For more information, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/americas-most-trusted About Lifestory ResearchLeaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward. For more information, please visit www.lifestoryresearch.com About Lifestory Researchand America's Most TrustedAdvertising/Promotional Rules:Any information extracted from this release for use by the media must be accompanied by a statement identifying Lifestory Research as the source. No advertising or promotional use of the information in this release is permitted without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research.

