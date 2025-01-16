Ethan Allen Ranked America’s Most Trusted Furniture Store Sixth Year in a Row, Lifestory Research Study

Lifestory Research announces the results of the 2025 America's Most Trusted® Furniture Store Study.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the Lifestory Research 2025 America’s Most TrustedFurniture Store Study, Ethan Allen has emerged again as the leading brand in consumer trust within the furniture sector. With a Net Trust Quotient Score of 107.3, Ethan Allen has captured the top spot for the sixth consecutive year, reinforcing its status as the most trusted name in furniture retail.The ranking is based on insights from 4,423 consumers across the United States surveyed over the past year. This comprehensive study provides a clear picture of consumer perceptions, highlighting the brands that resonate most positively with shoppers in the highly competitive furniture market.Other well-regarded furniture retailers, including Williams-Sonoma, Restoration Hardware, La-Z-Boy Furniture, Crate & Barrel, Ashley Furniture, and IKEA, follow Ethan Allen in the rankings. These brands have earned significant consumer recognition, contributing to their strong positions in the trust rankings.For more information about the study, visit www.lifestoryresearch.com/2025-best-furniture-store-ranking-review About the America's Most TrustedStudyThe Lifestory Research America's Most Trustedstudy is the most extensive and longest-running independent research program seeking to understand consumers' opinions. Lifestory Research conducts an annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trustedis a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. For more information, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/americas-most-trusted About Lifestory ResearchLeaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward. For more information, please visit www.lifestoryresearch.com About Lifestory Researchand America's Most TrustedAdvertising/Promotional Rules:Any information extracted from this release for use by the media must be accompanied by a statement identifying Lifestory Research as the source. No advertising or promotional use of the information in this release is permitted without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.