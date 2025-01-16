Chase Ranked America's Most Trusted Retail Bank for Sixth Consecutive Year by Consumers, Lifestory Research 2025 Study

Lifestory Research announces the results of the 2025 America's Most Trusted® Retail Bank Study

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chase has been named the most trusted retail bank in the U.S. for individuals considering opening a bank account, according to the Lifestory Research 2025 America’s Most TrustedRetail Bank Study. With a Net Trust Quotient Score of 96.9, Chase achieved the highest trust rating among the largest retail banks in the United States in the study.This marks the sixth consecutive year that Chase has earned the distinction of being the most trusted retail bank in the study. The ranking is based on the opinions of 5,998 individuals surveyed across the country over the past 12 months.Other top banks in the study include Capital One Bank, Citibank, Bank of America, U.S. Bank, Truist, PNC Bank, TD Bank, Citizens Bank, BMO Bank, and Wells Fargo.For more information about the study, visit www.lifestoryresearch.com/2025-review-best-retail-banks About the America's Most TrustedStudyThe Lifestory Research America's Most Trustedstudy is the most extensive and longest-running independent research program seeking to understand consumers' opinions. Lifestory Research conducts an annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trustedis a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. For more information, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/americas-most-trusted About Lifestory ResearchLeaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward. For more information, please visit www.lifestoryresearch.com About Lifestory Researchand America's Most TrustedAdvertising/Promotional Rules:Any information extracted from this release for use by the media must be accompanied by a statement identifying Lifestory Research as the source. No advertising or promotional use of the information in this release is permitted without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.