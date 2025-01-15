Massive Bio Recognized by White House Cancer Moonshot, Launches $15 Million Initiative at JPM 2025

Massive Bio Recognized by White House Cancer Moonshot for First-of-Their-Kind Pre-Screening Hubs and AI-Powered Trial Matching, Launches $15 Million Initiative at JPM 2025

Massive Bio is featured in the White House OSTP’s Cancer Moonshot Fact Sheet for advancing global cancer trial access.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Massive Bio today proudly announces its inclusion in the White House Office of Science & Technology Policy’s upcoming Cancer Moonshot Fact Sheet, underscoring the company’s groundbreaking efforts to transform clinical trial access and accelerate just-in-time, decentralized trials for cancer patients worldwide. Aligned with its debut at the 2025 JPMorgan Healthcare Conference (JPM 2025), Massive Bio’s $15 million initial investment will fuel its advanced AI-driven clinical trial matching platform, first-of-their-kind pre-screening hubs, and patient-centric ‘hub and spoke’ end-to-end activation model—enabling more than 50,000 unique cancer patients annually and scaling to 250,000 patients globally by 2027.Proven Model for Just-in-Time and Decentralized TrialsMassive Bio’s proven model unifies a patient-centric ‘hub and spoke’ approach with advanced data analytics, ensuring rapid trial activation in both traditional and decentralized settings. By orchestrating remote patient screening, consent, and enrollment, the platform makes it possible for patients—regardless of location—to participate in cutting-edge clinical research, dramatically shortening timelines and streamlining resource use.Groundbreaking Pre-Screening Hubs & Real-Time Data Analytics• Pre-Screening Hubs: Utilizing comprehensive genomic profiling and real-world data, these hubs proactively identify eligible patients, reducing time-to-enrollment and boosting trial participation rates.• Real-Time Data Analytics: An AI-powered, 24/7 monitoring system flags new trial opportunities or evolving patient eligibility, ensuring prompt and personalized guidance.“We are thrilled to partner with the White House Cancer Moonshot, bridging critical gaps in care and advancing just-in-time and decentralized clinical trials. This is a wonderful recognition to the relentless work of all our team” said Dr. Selin Kurnaz , CEO and Co-Founder of Massive Bio. Cagatay Culcuoglu , COO/CTO and Co-Founder added “Our AI platform seamlessly integrates real-world evidence with advanced genomic insights, while our best-in-class patient-centric ‘hub and spoke’ strategy ensures every patient—especially those in underserved and underrepresented communities—benefits from equitable and efficient trial access.”“By leveraging a truly collaborative, multi-stakeholder approach—from healthcare providers and pharmaceutical sponsors to patient advocacy organizations—we are redefining how clinical research is conducted,” added Dr. Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla , Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder of Massive Bio. “Our pre-screening hubs and real-time analytics provide the foundation for quicker activation, remote participation, and a frictionless experience for both patients and providers—ultimately accelerating progress against cancer for communities worldwide.”Collaboration for Equitable AccessDesigned with underserved and underrepresented populations in mind, Massive Bio’s multi-stakeholder ecosystem streamlines data integration and resource-sharing, enabling a seamless patient journey and truly equitable clinical research.Launch at JPM 2025 and Future OutlookThe unveiling at JPM 2025 will highlight Massive Bio’s AI-driven, patient-centric approach and the scalable impact of its pre-screening hubs—aimed at closing long-standing disparities in trial enrollment and bringing just-in-time, decentralized study opportunities to patients wherever they live. By 2027, this platform will serve 250,000 patients annually, propelling the global fight against cancer and delivering tangible hope to those who need it most.For more information and to view the official Cancer Moonshot Fact Sheet upon publication, please visit https://www.whitehouse.gov/ostp/news-updates/2024/11/26/fact-sheet-biden-cancer-moonshot-announces-new-actions-expanding-access-to-critical-high-quality-navigation-services/ or contact: https://www.whitehouse.gov/cancermoonshot/ About Massive Bio:Massive Bio’s vision is to transform the entire pharmaceutical value chain with disruptive solutions that enhance the ecosystem from drug development to commercialization. As a unique AI-enabled real-world data company, Massive Bio addresses all friction points in the end-to-end patient journey, facilitating patient access to advanced treatment options and optimizing drug clinical trials and commercialization for pharmaceutical companies. Committed to breaking down barriers and enhancing equitable access to clinical trials, Massive Bio fosters value-based oncology decisions and facilitates data-driven cancer treatment. Founded in 2015 by a team of clinical, technology, and M&A executives, Massive Bio has served over four dozen pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, and hospital networks. It is a founding member of the CancerX public-private partnership and participates in the Cancer Moonshot White House initiative. Massive Bio has earned recognition from the National Cancer Institute through an SBIR contract. Today, Massive Bio has a global presence with over 100 employees across 17 countries. For further details, please visit our website www.massivebio.com and connect with us on our social media channels.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.