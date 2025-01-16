Stars of Surviving Mann & All-Stars Season 3 to Appear at SHOT Show 2025

Surviving Mann

Surviving Mann stars appear at SHOT Show 2025, including Don Mann, Sheriff Mark Lamb, and Ken Shamrock, with meet-and-greets and the All-Stars Season 3 premiere

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fans of the hit TV show Surviving Mann and its thrilling spin-off, Surviving Mann: All-Stars, are in for an unforgettable experience at SHOT Show 2025.The stars of the show’s highly anticipated third season of All-Stars, including host Don Mann and his co-host Sheriff Mark Lamb, as well as the legendary Ken Shamrock, who joins as co-host for Surviving Mann Season 4, now in pre-production, will be meeting fans, signing exclusive posters and magazines, and sharing stories from the ultimate test of strength, strategy, and survival.Premiere Event & Meet-and-Greet OpportunitiesAttendees can catch the stars at the following times and locations:• Celebrity Cast Meet-and-Greet Kick Off Wednesday Morning: 10:30 AM – Noon at the American Shooting Journal Booth• Celebrity Cast Meet-and-Greet Wednesday Afternoon: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM at the Pursuit Channel Booth• All-Stars 3 Premiere Event & Meet-and-Greet Thursday Morning: 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM at the Under Armour Booth, immediately followed by the Surviving Mann: All-Stars Season 3 premiere. Witness the excitement before anyone else on Under Armour’s massive video wall.This is a rare opportunity to meet Don Mann, Sheriff Lamb, Ken Shamrock, and other stars of the show that has redefined survival competitions and captivated audiences worldwide. Fans can also be among the first to watch the epic start of Surviving Mann: All-Stars Season 3 in a premiere event like no other.A Celebration of Superior Tactics and EnduranceHosted by NYT Best-Selling author, renowned adventure competitor, and retired Navy SEAL Don Mann, Surviving Mann combines high-octane challenges with inspiring personal stories of resilience. Surviving Mann: All-Stars takes the competition to the next level, bringing back fan-favorites and daring newcomers to tackle the ultimate mission.“SHOT Show is the perfect venue for Surviving Mann,” says Don Mann. “It’s a chance to celebrate the spirit of survival and connect with the incredible fans who make the show possible.”Sheriff Mark Lamb adds, “I’m thrilled to bring Surviving Mann: All-Stars to SHOT Show and meet the amazing fans who inspire us to keep raising the bar every season.”Ken Shamrock shares, “This show is about pushing limits and testing resilience. I can’t wait to join the fans at SHOT Show and share in the excitement of what’s ahead for Surviving Mann.”Bob Cefail, CEO of American Stories Entertainment, states, “With its unique blend of survival, strategy, and action, Surviving Mann continues to captivate audiences. SHOT Show provides the perfect stage to celebrate the show’s success and the fans who make it all possible.”Exclusive GiveawaysLimited-edition posters and magazines will be available for signing, making these meet-and-greets an event to remember. Supplies are limited, so fans are encouraged to arrive early.About SHOT ShowSHOT Show is the premier trade event for professionals in the tactical, shooting sports, hunting, outdoor, and law enforcement industries. The event brings together the best in the field for networking, education, and showcasing groundbreaking products and innovations.About Surviving MannProduced by American Stories Entertainment, Surviving Mann airs 6 times weekly on the Pursuit Channel and streams weekly on Pursuit Up's streaming channel. It's also available on demand on the Pursuit Up and American Stories apps available on most devices. The show has been hailed as "Seal Team 6 meets Survivor meets Mission Impossible," blending intense competition with authentic military strategy and advanced tactics drawn directly from the elite training of Navy SEALs. Each season culminates in a high-stakes mission inspired by Don Mann’s real-world operations, delivering an unparalleled test of endurance, teamwork, and survival skills.Don’t miss this chance to meet the stars and celebrate the ultimate challenge in survival and human endurance. For more information, visit SurvivingMann.tv

