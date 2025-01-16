DIX Developments Announces $15.6 Million Acquisition of 302 Acres for Ashton Park in Palm Bay
This marks the first of three transactions assembling the 1,568-acre Ashton Park, a $2.5 billion mixed- use community that will redefine Florida’s Space Coast.PALM BAY, FL, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DIX Developments Announces $15.6 Million Acquisition of 302 Acres for Ashton Park in Palm Bay
On December 30, 2024, Lake Griffin Property Group, a company tied to Lake Mary-based DIX Developments LLC, completed the $15.6 million purchase of 302 acres in southeast Palm Bay. This acquisition marks the first of three transactions assembling the 1,568-acre Ashton Park, a $2.5 billion mixed-use community that will redefine Florida’s Space Coast.
“Ashton Park is moving forward, and we are excited to take this significant step,” said James Dicks, CEO of
DIX Developments. “This project represents our commitment to creating a destination community with a
vibrant town center and opportunities for residents to live, work, and stay within the area.”
Located along Micco Road, Ashton Park was annexed into Palm Bay earlier this year and rezoned to a Planned
Unit Development (PUD). Upon completion, the project will include:
• 961 Single-Family Homes
• 1,037 Apartments
• 1.5 Million Square Feet of Flex Space
• 3.9 Million Square Feet of Commercial/Industrial Space
• A 133-Acre Town Center
The town center will feature retail, dining, and entertainment options, fostering a pedestrian-friendly
environment. Additionally, plans include a potential Brevard County K-8 school, an equestrian component
adjacent to the Grant Flatwoods Sanctuary, and other community-focused amenities.
Jake Wise of Melbourne-based Construction Engineering Group for land planning and engineering and
Christian Oquendo of CBA Architects in Maitland for architectural renderings.
Ashton Park is poised to create thousands of jobs for contractors, vendors, and construction workers, while its
town center will serve as a hub for businesses and services. The addition of thousands of residential units will
also address the growing demand for housing in the Space Coast corridor, which has seen an influx of high-
income residents.
“We are proud to invest in this community and the future of Brevard County,” Dicks said. “This project
exemplifies our vision for transformative developments.”
For more information, contact Info@dixdevelopments.com.
About DIX Developments
DIX Developments LLC, headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida, is a premier real estate development company
specializing in large-scale mixed-use projects, residential communities, and commercial spaces across Central
Florida and beyond.
Media Contact:
Info@dixdevelopments.com
Gerard Smith
DIX Developments
+1 407-542-6120
Info@dixdevelopments.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.