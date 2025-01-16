DIX Developments Announces $15.6 Million Acquisition of 302 Acres for Ashton Park in Palm Bay

This marks the first of three transactions assembling the 1,568-acre Ashton Park, a $2.5 billion mixed- use community that will redefine Florida’s Space Coast.

PALM BAY, FL, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DIX Developments Announces $15.6 Million Acquisition of 302 Acres for Ashton Park in Palm BayOn December 30, 2024, Lake Griffin Property Group, a company tied to Lake Mary-based DIX Developments LLC, completed the $15.6 million purchase of 302 acres in southeast Palm Bay. This acquisition marks the first of three transactions assembling the 1,568-acre Ashton Park, a $2.5 billion mixed-use community that will redefine Florida’s Space Coast.“Ashton Park is moving forward, and we are excited to take this significant step,” said James Dicks, CEO ofDIX Developments. “This project represents our commitment to creating a destination community with avibrant town center and opportunities for residents to live, work, and stay within the area.”Located along Micco Road, Ashton Park was annexed into Palm Bay earlier this year and rezoned to a PlannedUnit Development (PUD). Upon completion, the project will include:• 961 Single-Family Homes• 1,037 Apartments• 1.5 Million Square Feet of Flex Space• 3.9 Million Square Feet of Commercial/Industrial Space• A 133-Acre Town CenterThe town center will feature retail, dining, and entertainment options, fostering a pedestrian-friendlyenvironment. Additionally, plans include a potential Brevard County K-8 school, an equestrian componentadjacent to the Grant Flatwoods Sanctuary, and other community-focused amenities.Jake Wise of Melbourne-based Construction Engineering Group for land planning and engineering andChristian Oquendo of CBA Architects in Maitland for architectural renderings.Ashton Park is poised to create thousands of jobs for contractors, vendors, and construction workers, while itstown center will serve as a hub for businesses and services. The addition of thousands of residential units willalso address the growing demand for housing in the Space Coast corridor, which has seen an influx of high-income residents.“We are proud to invest in this community and the future of Brevard County,” Dicks said. “This projectexemplifies our vision for transformative developments.”For more information, contact Info@dixdevelopments.com.About DIX DevelopmentsDIX Developments LLC, headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida, is a premier real estate development companyspecializing in large-scale mixed-use projects, residential communities, and commercial spaces across CentralFlorida and beyond.Media Contact:Info@dixdevelopments.com

