The Town And The City Festival Announces 2025 Lineup - Walkable Festival April 24-26 in Downtown Lowell, MA

Lineup includes Couch, Jeffrey Foucault, Louden Wainwright III, The Sheila Divine, Heretix, and dozens more; Multi-Day Passes go on sale Fri, Jan. 17 at 10AM

LOWELL, MA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Town and The City Festival (TACF), Lowell MA’s popular multi-day celebration of music and art, has announced the first group of artists confirmed for the 2025 Festival. The Town and The City Festival will kick-off a day early on Thursday, April 24th with Lady Lamb and Ezra Furman performing on stage at Taffeta, and continues in venues throughout downtown Lowell Friday, April 25th and Saturday, April 26th. Multi-day passes priced at $70 go on sale January 17th at 10am at thetownandthecityfestival.com Inspired by the adventurous spirit of Lowell native Jack Kerouac, the Sixth Annual edition of The Town and The City Festival is an homage to the celebrated icon of the Beat Generation, and features an eclectic mix of music, comedy and literary arts.Admired by audiences and musicians for its focus on local music-makers, TACF will welcome acts from the area such as Couch, Ezra Furman, The Sheila Divine, Heretix, Jake Swamp and The Pine, Twisted Pine, and The Chelsea Curve. Lowell’s own Senseless Optimism, The PA’s, Scott Pitman and The Deluxe Fiasco, and Dead Vapor are all on the 2025 line-up.Other performers confirmed for TATC include Lady Lamb, Jeffrey Foucault, Loudon Wainwright III, Maya De Vitry, The Ghouls, Class President, Night Visions, Deni Bonet, The Rocking Horse Music Club, The Freqs, The Peacocks, Paint By Numbers, and John David.New England acts who are also on the schedule include Hilken Mancini & Melissa Gibbs, Winkler, Lovina Falls, Girl with a Hawk, blindspot, Jennifer Tefft & The Strange, Caesura, Kid Renaissance, Gross Girls, Escape Durgin, Oddie, Stay at Home Dads, Knock Over City, Mold, Roaches, The Big Sun, Ron’s Car, Dom the Composer, Julia James, Hazel Adeline, Lekha & Friends, The Dear Abbeys, and Good Karma.Comedy at Cobblestones returns this year hosted by Frank Santorelli, with Kristin O’Brien, Greg Boggs, Steve Albert, and Katie Coughlin.Additional acts and programming will be announced in February.“It’s always exciting for me to bring the festival back to my hometown,” said Festival founder Chris Porter. “Lowell is such a great place for this kind of event; it’s a very walkable town so venue hopping is very easy to do. Kerouac said ‘The only truth is music,’ and the festival gives music lovers a lot of truth to enjoy.”The Town & The City Festival takes place at more than a dozen venues throughout downtown Lowell, including Taffeta (at Western Ave. Studios), Zorba Music Hall, Warp & Weft, Christ Church United, Stewart Hall at Christ Church United, The Old Court, The Thirsty First, The Worthen Cafe, Smokehouse Tavern, Lala Books, Brew’d Awakening, Cobblestones, Koto, and The Lass Stop.The Town and the City Festival is produced by Porter Productions and the Jack Kerouac Foundation with support from the Greater Merrimack Valley Convention & Visitors Bureau, Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism, and the Lowell Cultural Council.The Town and the City Festival will take place Thursday, April 24, Friday, April 25 and Saturday, April 26 at venues across Downtown Lowell. Multi-day passes go on sale January 17 for $70 at thetownandthecityfestival.com. Single Day passes and a limited number of individual show tickets will be available in February. More information can be found at thetownandthecityfestival.com.ABOUT PORTER PRODUCTIONS:Chris Porter has over 30 years of experience in the concert industry. Over 20 years of that experience has been focused on programming and producing festivals and special events. Some notable events in the past include Bumbershoot (Seattle, WA), the LoDo Music Festival (Denver, CO), and The Nines Festival (Ft. Devens, MA). After working on Bumbershoot for 18 years, in 2015 Porter fully focused on his own company, Porter Productions, which provides talent buying, booking management, consulting, and production coordination for various events and venues in the United States. Porter currently oversees the booking at a number of festival and venue projects including Hardly Strictly Bluegrass (San Francisco, CA), Sweetwater Music Hall (Mill Valley, CA), and The Town and The City Festival (Lowell, MA).Porter is also the President of the Board of The Jack Kerouac Foundation whose first initiative is to pursue funding for the establishment of a Jack Kerouac Museum and Performance Center in the magnificent former St. Jean Baptiste Church. Completed in 1896 to serve Lowell’s once-teeming Little Canada neighborhood, the church was the heart of the neighborhood, as well as the city’s French-Canadian population. It was also the site of Jack’s funeral Mass in 1969.

