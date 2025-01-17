Vista Bank to launch in France: A Strategic Milestone set to propel Africa’s trade growth

Our operation in France is the start of our global gateway to support the strategic growth of Vista Banks on the African continent.” — Simon Tiemtore, Chairman of Vista Group Holding

LAGOS, NIGERIA, January 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vista Group, a financial services holding company with a mission to become a leading global pan-African banking institution, has received approval by the French banking regulator, ACPR, to establish Vista Bank in France.Vista Bank France will launch in the second half of 2025. It will be Vista Bank’s first banking operation outside of Africa and its first greenfield bank since acquiring numerous former French banks in Africa. Over the past few years, Vista Group has pursued an ambitious growth strategy, having acquired BNP Paribas and Societe Generale’s subsidiaries in several African countries.Mr Simon Tiemtore, Chairman of Vista Group Holding, said: “Establishing Vista Bank in France is a milestone in Vista Group’s global expansion strategy and underscores our position in the global financial market.“Our operation in France is the start of our global gateway to support the strategic growth of Vista Banks on the African continent by providing correspondent banking, corporate banking, international trade financing, factoring, foreign exchange and treasury management and advisory services.”“Vista Bank in France will greatly benefit African businesses – helping drive trade, supporting the economies of the countries where we operate, and driving trade growth for Africa.“This strategic expansion is a testament to our unwavering belief in Africa’s potential and our dedication to unlocking opportunities for our clients and the continent.”Vista Bank France exemplifies Vista Bank’s mission to transform Africa’s financial landscape and reinforces its global commitment to empowering African businesses.- ENDS -About Vista Group:Vista Group, owned by Lilium Group LLC, offers a full range of innovative banking products, solutions, and services accessible to everyone, including individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), businesses, and governments. It helps to promote financial inclusion, economic growth, and prosperity in its countries of operation.Vista Group is a financial services’ holding company that is building a world-class pan-African financial institution group that contributes to economic growth and financial inclusion in Africa. Vista has entered into strategic partnerships with various global financial institutions to drive its growth strategy by focusing on MSME (SME banking, leasing, factoring, mesofinance, women's banking, etc.), trade and supply chain finance, corporate banking and bancassurance. Through these partnerships, Vista also aims to increase profitability while reducing operating costs and mitigating risk. Vista Group is focused on maximising the opportunities in its respective markets to become the financial institution of choice through its innovative banking and insurance products.

