Multimodal Imaging Market Projected to Surpass USD 7.43 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 5.93%

Multimodal Imaging Market growth is driven by rising prevalence of chronic diseases, technological innovations, and increased adoption of hybrid imaging systems

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The Multimodal Imaging Market was estimated at USD 4.43 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 7.43 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.93% during the forecast period 2024-2032.Technological Innovations and Rising Demand, Driving Growth in the Multimodal Imaging MarketThe growth in multimodal imaging is increasing by incorporating enhanced technological advancements besides the growing demand for higher accuracy in diagnosis. A rise in the incidence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, heart disorders, and neurological diseases, also presents an impetus for growth. As a matter of fact, for the year 2024, new cancer cases are expected to exceed 2 million in the U.S. Technological advancements such as AI and machine learning increase the accuracy of diagnosis by up to 30% in oncology and neurology. In addition, mobile and portable imaging systems are gaining more demand for greater access in rural and underprivileged areas. In addition, mobile and portable imaging systems are gaining more demand for greater access in rural and underprivileged areas. Investments in hybrid imaging systems like MRI-PET and SPECT-CT are thus propelling market growth to gain a detailed understanding of disease mechanisms and therapeutic responses.

Key Players in Multimodal Imaging Market• GE Healthcare - Discovery IQ PET/CT Scanner• Siemens Healthineers - Biograph Vision PET/CT System• Philips Healthcare - Ingenuity TF PET/MR• Canon Medical Systems - Cartesion Prime PET/CT• Hitachi Medical Systems - Oasis PET/MRI• Bruker Corporation - Albira PET/SPECT/CT• PerkinElmer, Inc. - Quantum GX micro-CT Imaging System• Mediso Medical Imaging Systems - nanoScan PET/MRI• Fujifilm Holdings Corporation - Synapse PACS for integrated imaging• Agfa-Gevaert Group - DR 800 Multimodality Imaging Solution• Carestream Health - OnSight 3D Extremity Imaging System• Shimadzu Corporation - Trinias series angiography systems• Hologic, Inc. - 3Dimensions Mammography System• Esaote SpA - MyLab X8 Ultrasound System• Samsung Medison - RS85 Prestige Ultrasound• Mindray Medical International - Resona I9 Ultrasound System• United Imaging Healthcare - uMI 780 PET/CT System• Positron Corporation - Attrius PET Scanner• Toshiba Medical Systems (now Canon) - Aquilion ONE CT Scanner• Neusoft Medical Systems - NeuViz Glory CT Scanner

Segment Analysis

By Technology

The PET/CT segment dominated the market with 43% of the market share in the multimodal imaging market in 2023. Its main application area is in oncology, where it helps in cancer diagnosis, monitoring response to treatment, and staging. PET/CT combines anatomical and functional imaging, thus providing precise details on tumor size, location, and metabolic activity. Technological advancements, such as improved resolution and shorter scan times, are enhancing dominance in the PET/CT segment. Another sector that is highly expected to benefit from PET/CT shortly involves customized medicine and targeted therapies, especially in the management of oncological diseases.The PET/MR segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR at 7.47% from 2024 to 2032. The popularity of PET/MR systems in the diagnosis of neurological, cardiovascular, and cancer-related conditions is on the rise, as metabolic information from PET is combined with soft-tissue contrast of MRI. These hybrid imaging modalities continue to advance and expand in both clinical as well as research environments based on decreasing cost and reduced radiation exposure, notably in pediatric imaging and follow-up.By End-UserThe hospital segment dominated the market and accounted for the highest market share of 46% in 2023. Imaging systems, such as PET/CT, PET/MR, and SPECT/CT, are highly necessary for oncology, cardiovascular, and neurological disorders. High patient volume and investments in infrastructure by hospitals have positively impacted the use of these technologies. AI-enabled systems improve the diagnostic and treatment efficacy of these systems.The diagnostic imaging centers segment is projected to grow the fastest with a CAGR of 6.27%. Out-of-hospital centers, offering low-cost imaging services and relieving hospital intake loads, are also increasing in growth. Outsourcing diagnostics, with a trend toward more home-based imaging and greater demand for the early detection of chronic diseases, has driven this expansion.

Multimodal Imaging Market Segmentation

By Technology• PET/CT Systems• PET/MR Systems• SPECT/CT Systems• Others

By Application• Brain and Neurology• Cardiology• Oncology• Ophthalmology• Others

By End-User• Hospitals• Diagnostic Imaging Centers• Others

Regional Overview

North America dominated the market in 2023, at 35% market share, owing to the developed healthcare infrastructure in the region, the adoption of next-generation diagnostic technologies, and high investments in research and development. The prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular conditions is high in this region, requiring sophisticated imaging for diagnosis and treatment. Favorable reimbursement policies healthcare innovation and personalized medicine are ensuring the continued growth of the market in the region.The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth with a projected CAGR of 7.59% during the forecast period. This growth is driven by rising healthcare expenditure, increasing demand for CT angiography, and rapid urbanization in emerging economies like China and India. The growing middle class, coupled with investments in healthcare infrastructure, diagnostic centers, and medical tourism, is driving the demand for multimodal imaging systems in APAC.

Recent Developments• March 2024 – GE Healthcare: GE introduced a next-generation PET/MR system featuring advanced image fusion technology, designed to optimize workflows in diagnostic imaging centers.• January 2024 – Siemens Healthineers: Siemens unveiled an advanced multimodal imaging solution that incorporates AI-driven features to enhance diagnostic accuracy in oncology and cardiology applications.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Multimodal Imaging Market by Technology8. Multimodal Imaging Market by Application9. 