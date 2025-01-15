Works by Seven Asian Artists to Debut at Expo Metro Miami Beach

Expo Metro Miami Beach features global artists, including seven from Asia, showcasing calligraphy, ink art, and cultural fusion through innovative public displays and international collaboration.

Expo Metro Miami Beach will be held on Ocean Drive, a tourist hotspot. (Photo via unsplash.com)

OSAKA, JAPAN (MERXWIRE) – The Expo Metro Miami Beach is set to take place in mid-January, bringing together a stellar lineup of international artists. Among the notable participants are Heike Kolles, renowned Austrian artist and creator of the celebrated painting Paradise Birds; Rastafa Geddes, a U.S.-based neuroscientist and artist; Giovanni DeCunto, a prominent painter and gallery owner from Boston; and Lorraine Gibson, founder of Canada’s Art Wear Chic wearable art.

Equally in the spotlight are Asian artists, whose works will showcase the contemporary evolution of Eastern art. Representing Taiwan are Wu Pei-Chi, Chen Meng-Huan, Chou Yao-Tsung, Wu Li-Ying, Chien Hsuan-Ming, and Tsai Yu-Yun, joined by Sakaguchi Juri from Japan. Their contributions will include calligraphy and ink paintings, bringing the essence of Asian artistry to the global stage.

The artworks from left to right are by Wu Li-Ying, Chen Meng-Huan, and Wu Pei-Chi. (Photo via Kasashima Gallery)

With the theme “Integrating Art into Public Spaces,” the exhibition aims to dissolve the barriers between art and the public, embedding creativity into urban life. Throughout the event, an artistic train equipped with electronic billboards will traverse Ocean Drive in Miami Beach, transforming the cityscape into a dynamic art canvas. The train will display the works of 239 participants from around the world, including those of the seven Asian artists invited by Kasashima Gallery. Their showcased works—masterful calligraphy couplets, richly layered ink paintings, and intricate hard-nib calligraphy—have already garnered significant attention from the art community.

Art enthusiast Ms. Wang expressed her anticipation for the event: “Although January is a busy time preparing for Lunar New Year, I can still explore the artworks on the event’s website. It’s inspiring to see Asian artists presenting ink painting and calligraphy alongside internationally renowned painters. These creations embody the cultural essence of China’s 5,000-year heritage. Even Japanese ink art draws heavily from Chinese influences, reminding us that art transcends borders. It bridges regions and cultures, connecting hearts and minds globally.”

The artworks from left to right are by Chien Hsuan-Ming & Tsai Yu-Yun, Chou Yao-Tsung, and Sakaguchi Juri. (Photo via Kasashima Gallery)

As a key advocate for Asian artists at the event, Kasashima Gallery plays a vital role in fostering dialogue between Eastern art and Western markets. According to PR spokesperson Yu Le, the gallery’s mission is to bring the beauty of Asian art to Western audiences. Following the Miami Beach preview, these exceptional works will continue their journey, with the next stop scheduled for the Louvre in France this April. “For every participating artist, this is undoubtedly a dream come true,” Yu Le remarked.

The Expo Metro Miami Beach will be open from January 18 to January 19, coinciding with the local community’s weekend arts festival. The event promises a vibrant cultural feast with a variety of activities, including markets, guided tours, lectures, film screenings, live music, and performances. Expected to attract over 50,000 visitors, this fusion of art and entertainment will serve as a vital platform for international artistic exchange, offering art lovers and audiences from around the world a chance to witness the sparks of creativity and innovation.

Asian artists previously stood out at Expo Metro Milan. (Video via Kasashima Gallery)

