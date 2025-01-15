Envu Earns EcoVadis Gold Rating for Sustainability Leadership

Global environmental science company advances its commitment to healthy environments including joining the United Nations Global Compact

In collaboration with our customers and suppliers, we’re driving meaningful change at scale to create healthier environments for all.” — Marine Sanouiller, head of ESG at Envu

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Envu, a global environmental science company providing forward-thinking innovations that protect and enhance the health of environments around the world, has earned a prestigious EcoVadis Gold rating for its sustainability achievements in 2024. With a score of 78/100, Envu ranks among the top 5% of over 70,000 companies assessed globally by EcoVadis, a leading provider of business sustainability ratings. The Gold rating recognizes the company’s commitment to integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles into its operations and value chain.“This recognition underscores our dedication to being a trusted partner for our customers and stakeholders by doing our part to advance sustainability not only within our company, but also across our industry,” said Marine Sanouiller, head of ESG at Envu. “In collaboration with our customers and suppliers, we’re driving meaningful change at scale to create healthier environments for all.”2024 Sustainability MilestonesThe EcoVadis Gold rating highlights several notable accomplishments achieved by Envu in 2024, including:- Strengthened Sustainable Procurement: Implemented a systematic vetting process for suppliers and collaborated on custom improvement plans to elevate sustainability across the supply chain.- Global Employee Recognition: Achieved Great Place To WorkCertification in the United States, India and France, underscoring the Envu commitment to fostering a safe and inclusive workplace where employees can develop their careers.- Climate Action Leadership: Prepared a Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to align its decarbonization goals with global climate objectives.- Support Customer Goals: Partnered with customers to advance their sustainability ambitions through nature-positive products and solutions.- UN Global Compact Membership: Joined the United Nations Global Compact, committing to principles of ethics, sustainability and social value creation throughout its operations and supply chain.Being A Force With NatureEnvu is committed to balancing the needs of society with those of nature to ensure that both thrive. This is the basis of its mantra to “be a force with nature” and it is the driving force behind its sustainability efforts. From reducing the spread of invasive species to preserve biodiversity, to managing public health pests to protect our food supply and prevent the spread of diseases, Envu employees are dedicated to advancing healthy environments for everyone, everywhere.“This Gold rating is a testament to the passion and purpose of our employees worldwide,” said Sanouiller. “While the Envu team is proud of what we’ve achieved, we know this is just the beginning of our journey toward a more sustainable future, and we are excited to continue building on this momentum in 2025 and beyond.”To learn more about the Envu sustainability journey, read the 2023 Envu Sustainability Report at envu.com/sustainability ###About EnvuEnvu was founded in 2022, a company built on years of environmental science experience, for the sole purpose of advancing healthy environments for everyone, everywhere. Envu offers dedicated services in: Professional Pest Management, Forestry, Ornamentals, Golf, Industrial Vegetation Management, Lawn & Landscape, Mosquito Management, and Range & Pasture. Envu collaborates with customers to design innovative solutions that meet their requirements today and well into the future. The Envu portfolio consists of more than 180 trusted and well-known brands. The company employs over 900 people, operates in 100 countries, and has four global innovation hubs. For additional information, visit www.envu.com About EcoVadisEcoVadis is considered one of the most reliable CSR assessment standards, used by over 100,000 companies in 175 countries. Its rating and award system provides companies with tangible recognition of their efforts on environmental, social, human rights, ethical and responsible purchasing issues and 21 subthemes, providing an overall assessment of a company’s performance in these areas.Contact for media inquiries:Liz Dorland, HLKEmail: ldorland@hlkagency.comJennifer Poore, EnvuEmail: jennifer.poore@envu.comFind more information at www.envu.com Follow us on LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/envu Forward-Looking StatementsThis release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Envu management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

