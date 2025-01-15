Gulf Print & Pack Riyadh Debuts with over 150 Industry Leaders Showing Next Gen Solutions for Region’s Growing Sector

RIYADH, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gulf Print & Pack 2025, the Middle East’s leading commercial print and packaging trade show, opened for the first time in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, today with more than 150 industry heavyweights, from 20 countries, demonstrating cutting-edge technologies designed to streamline workflows and boost efficiencies in the region’s expanding printing and packaging sector.Running at Riyadh Front Exhibition Conference Center (RFECC) until Thursday, January 16, the inaugural Riyadh showcase includes a list of sector powerhouses such as Konica Minolta; BOBST; Ricoh; NDIGITEC; Canon; Fujifilm and more, highlighting strong confidence in the Saudi Arabian market and upward trajectory of the wider industry, with Saudi Arabia’s plastics packaging sector set to reach US$20.5 billion by 2030. The Kingdom’s paper and paperboard packaging market is on track to reach US$5.8 billion by 2028.The three-day event was graced by H.E Bandar Al Khorayef, the Minister of Industry & Mineral Resources, for Saudi Arabia, in the presence of H.E Khalil Bin Ibrahim Bin Salamah, Deputy Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, KSA, and H.E Abdullah AlKhorayef, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Riyadh Chamber, underscoring the Saudi government's commitment to supporting the growth of the Kingdom's print and packaging industry in accordance with the diversification goals of Vision 2030.Latest technologies on display this week include high-speed digital presses, advanced packaging solutions, inkjet innovations, and AI-powered solutions. Fujifilm chose day one of the show to launch two new mid-range printers. The company introduced a fifth colour option to their entry-level printer, the Revoria SC285s, a first of its kind in the market, with the goal of democratising the five-colour option for a wider range of printers. It also unveiled the EC2100, a mid-range workhorse printer featuring an entirely new platform and technology, promising significant technical advantages to customers. While the machines were initially launched at DRUPA, their commercial release was marked this month, with Gulf Print & Pack attendees among the first in the world to see them.“This is our first time participating in any exhibition in the Kingdom and we are thrilled to unveil our latest innovations at Gulf Print & Pack 2025," said Sabarish Ramanunni, Division Manager, Fujifilm Middle East. "The launch of the Revoria SC285s and the EC2100 demonstrates our commitment to providing cutting-edge printing solutions that empower businesses in the region. These advancements further highlight our dedication to driving innovation and supporting the growth of the print and packaging industry within the Saudi Arabian market."Canon, a headline sponsor of Gulf Print & Pack 2025, is unveiling a suite of cutting-edge digital printing solutions, aligned with Saudi Vision 2030. These encompass advanced technologies for interior décor, publishing, packaging, and commercial printing. The launch coincides with the graduation of the first Canon Printing Consultant Program cohort, fostering the development of local expertise. Key launches include the Arizona series for rigid media, the Colorado M-series for high-volume roll-to-roll production, and the VP 6330 TITAN for superior book printing.Shadi Bakhour, B2B Business Unit Director, Canon Middle East, said: “We are showcasing Canon's innovative solutions at Gulf Print & Pack 2025 in Riyadh, bringing a selection of technologies and support services we highlighted at DRUPA to the Middle East. Through our ‘Power to Move’ theme, we’re proud to demonstrate how the power of print can evoke emotions, inspire positive change, and drive business growth through its transformative technologies, expertise, and support in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and across the Middle East."Following a successful opening day, Gulf Print & Pack 2025 is on track to help chart a roadmap for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s print and packaging industry, driving innovation, and fostering growth in line with Vision 2030.“This is going to be a really interesting week for the industry as we witness significant levels of engagement and innovation here at Gulf Print & Pack, in Riyadh. With over 150 leading exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge technologies, the show is already exceeding expectations for an inaugural event in fostering valuable connections and driving industry growth. This platform is crucial for businesses seeking to capitalize on the growing opportunities within the Kingdom's rapidly evolving print and packaging sector," said Barry Killengrey, Event Director, Gulf Print & Pack.

