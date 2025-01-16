Infant Clinical Nutrition Market is Expected to Reach US$ 49.47 Billion, Growing at a Significant CAGR of 6% by 2034

Infant Clinical Nutrition Market

Market for Specialist Infant Nutrition Products Driven by Growing Recognition of Healthy Diet during Infancy: Fact.MR Report

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A newly published study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, mentions that revenue from the Demand For Infant Clinical Nutrition is approximated to reach a valuation of US$ 27.55 billion in 2024. The global market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6% from 2024 to 2034.Increasing focus on the value of a nutritious diet throughout infancy is driving the demand for specialized infant nutrition products. More parents have a greater understanding of the benefits of clinical nutrition for their children's growth and development. Preterm births and rising infant death rates in some areas are driving up the need for baby clinical nutrition, particularly for products designed to sustain underweight and preterm neonates.The increased population of working mothers in the United States is mostly responsible for the need for newborn therapeutic nutrition products. Since nursing is not always practical for working parents, there is a greater reliance on infant formulae and other nutritional solutions, particularly those that replace breast milk. Preterm birth rates are among the highest in the country. Prematurely born newborns sometimes require specialist therapeutic nutrition to maintain their growth, which drives the market for products customized to meet their needs. The number of infants born with food allergies or intolerances, such as lactose intolerance or a cow's milk protein allergy, is increasing the demand for hypoallergenic and specialty infant feeding formulas.Click to Request a Sample of this Report for Additional Market InsightsKey Takeaways from the Infant Clinical Nutrition Market Study:The global market for infant clinical nutrition is approximated to reach a worth of US$ 49.47 billion by the end of 2034. Sales of infant clinical nutrition in the United States are projected to reach US$ 5.48 billion by the end of 2034.China is evaluated to hold a share of 48.9% of the East Asia market in 2024. The market in Japan is analyzed to reach a worth of US$ 1.78 billion in 2024.Demand for infant clinical nutrition in East Asia is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% through 2034. Sales of milk-based products are forecasted to reach US$ 12.27 billion by the end of 2034.“There is a growing reliance on infant formulas and other nutritional solutions because several working parents find breastfeeding to be impractical,” says Fact.MR analyst.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Infant Clinical Nutrition Market:The Key Players in the Infant Clinical Nutrition Industry include Abbott Laboratories; Baxter International Inc.; Nestlé S.A.; Danone; Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.; Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA; Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc; Perrigo Co. Plc; Ingredion Inc.; Solace NutritionCountry-wise Insights:According to analysis, the East Asian industry would account for 22.4% of the worldwide infant clinical nutrition market in 2024. In 2024, North America is predicted to have a 23.9% market share. The demand for infant nutrition products has expanded dramatically in the Asia-Pacific region due to the rise in the spending power of the populace. The government has also launched programs to encourage baby care. The expansion of the infant feeding industry would also be aided by an increase in internet marketing for healthy and nutrient-dense newborn food. Furthermore, companies that have been established in this region are concentrating on launching cutting-edge goods in response to regional demand.What is propelling the US market for clinical nutrition for infants?The increase in working mothers in the US is mostly responsible for the need for newborn therapeutic nutrition products. Since nursing is not always feasible for many working parents, there is a greater reliance on infant formula and other nutritional solutions, particularly those that can replace breast milk. Preterm birth rates are among the highest in the nation. Because prematurely born newborns often require specialized therapeutic nutrition to maintain their growth, there is a need for products that are tailored to meet the needs of this population. As more babies are born with food allergies or intolerances, such as lactose intolerance or a cow's milk protein allergy, the need for hypoallergenic and specialty infant feeding formulas is increasing. This is particularly true for products that include hydrolyzed proteins or amino acids.What is China's Prospective Infant Clinical Nutrition Sales?China is seeing the introduction of a new generation of innovative, scientifically created nutrition products. Probiotics, DHA-enriched formulas, and human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs) are some of the novelties that producers are introducing. Parents who are health-conscious and wish to provide the best nutrition for their infants are starting to embrace these innovations. Social media and the internet have made information more easily accessible, which is one factor contributing to the increased awareness of the importance of neonatal nutrition in China. Parents are increasingly choosing specialized and clinically proven nutrition solutions because they understand the long-term health advantages of proper nutrition during infancy.Parents now have easier access to high-end international baby food brands thanks to the growth of cross-border sales channels and e-commerce platforms in China. Cross-border e-commerce has raised demand for imported newborn clinical feeding supplies, especially from nations with stringent food safety laws and quality control systems, such as Australia and Europe.Get a Custom Analysis for Targeted Research Solutions:Growing Need for Efficient, Nutrient-Rich Supplements to Increase Survival Rate of Premature BabiesThe World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that over 15 million preterm births occur annually. Preterm birth complications are a major cause of child mortality, with some cases being so severe as to be fatal. The need for effective, nutrient-rich supplements to raise the survival rate of preterm newborns is expanding globally. The need for baby clinical nutrition is increasing because the world's top governments and organizations are aiming to improve the outcomes of premature deliveries.More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the infant clinical nutrition market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study divulges the infant clinical nutrition market based on route of administration (oral administration, enteral administration, intravenous administration), and product type (milk-based, soy-based, organic, probiotic/prebiotic), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Infant Milk Formula Market is expanding from an estimated $6.3 Bn in 2024 to a colossal $22.35 billion by 2034, fueled by an impressive CAGR of 13.5%. Dairy Enzymes Market is valued at US$ 813.45 million in 2023. The global demand is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2023-2033About Fact.MR:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.Contact:US Sales Office11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.