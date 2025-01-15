Sleep Disorders Market Valued at US$ 66.55 Billion at 10.3% CAGR Forecast Period 2025 to 2034

Sleep Disorders Market

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The sleep disorders market forecast for 2034 is a specialized study of the industry with a specific concentration on the global market trend analysis.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐔𝐒𝐃 66.55 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2034, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 10.3% 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2025 𝐭𝐨 2034. 𝐈𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒𝐃 25.03 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2024. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐒𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫?Sleep disorders include issues with standard, timing, and the quantity of sleep, which causes daytime suffering and disability in operating. Sleep wake disorders frequently take place together with medical conditions or other mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety, or cognitive disorders.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:There are several varied kinds of sleep-wake disorders, of which insomnia is the most common. Other sleep wake disorders involve obstructive sleep apnea, parasomnias, narcolepsy, and restless leg syndrome. Growing consciousness about the significance of sleep for holistic health and growing technological progressions in diagnostic instruments and cure alternatives are impacting the sleep disorders market growth favorably.𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐬 𝐒𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬?The firms offer a gamut of solutions for detecting and curing sleep disorders such as sleep apnea, insomnia, and restless legs syndrome. The aggressive topography of the market is portrayed by an assortment of entrenched players and surfacing firms concentrated on inventions in diagnostics and treatment.𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:• ResMed• Philips Healthcare• Medtronic• Fisher & Paykel Healthcare• Somnomed• Sleep Number Corporation• Invacare Corporation• Nihon Kohden Corporation• CareFusion𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:• In November 2024, ResMed declared the accession of InHealthcare, focusing on AI-dependent diagnostic instruments targeting to improve its offerings in sleep apnea diagnostics and cure.• In October 2024, Philips instigated a contemporary sequence of smart sleep gadgets outlined to offer customized therapy and real time monitoring targeted at enhancing sleep quality for users at home.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭’𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝?Rising Telemedicine Acquisition: The escalating acquisition of telemedicine and wearable gadgets for sleep monitoring, together with the aging population, is driving the market forward. The trends involve the advancement of non-pharmacological cures, customized therapies, and the amalgamation of AI in sleep disorder handling pushes the market.Growing Remote Healthcare Solutions: Telemedicine has become a notable trend in the market, propelled by the requirement for distant healthcare solutions and the growing demand for reachable treatment alternatives. This, in turn, is having a favorable impact on sleep disorders market sales.Technological Progressions: The escalating approval of wearable technology is altering sleep disorder handling and is propelling the market to surge. Gadgets such as smartwatches and devoted sleep tracers are growingly being utilized for observing sleep motifs, discovering sleep apnea, and offering perspectives into holistic sleep standards is causing the market to flourish.𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡?North America: North America accounted for the largest sleeping disorders market share. The region’s robust growth is primarily due to the elevated existence of sleep disorders such as insomnia and sleep apnea, together with a robust healthcare framework in the region.Europe: Europe is anticipated to witness significant growth from 2025 to 2034. This can be attributed to the growing consciousness of sleep well-being and the obtainability of progressive healthcare spaces.𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐈𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐞?By Disorder Outlook• Restless Legs Syndrome• Narcolepsy• Insomnia• Sleep ApneaBy Product Outlook• Diagnostics• TherapeuticsBy End User Outlook• Hospitals & Sleep Laboratories• Home Care SettingsBy Region Outlook• North Americao USo Canada• Europeo Germanyo Franceo UKo Italyo Spaino Netherlandso Russiao Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao Malaysiao South Koreao Indonesiao Australiao Vietnamo Rest of Asia Pacific• Middle East & Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo South Africao Rest of the Middle East & Africa• Latin Americao Mexicoo Brazilo Argentinao Rest of Latin America𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:How much is the sleep disorders market?The market size was valued at USD 25.03 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 66.55 billion by 2034.Based on the product, which segment held a larger share of sleep disorders market revenue in 2024?The diagnostics segment accounted for a larger share of the market in 2024.What are the key market trends?Adoption of Telemedicine: Increased use of virtual consultations and remote monitoring for diagnosing and treating sleep disorders are some of the market trends.What is the market growth rate?The market is projected to register a CAGR of 10.3% during 2025–2034.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:Refractory Gout Market:Castrate-Resistant Prostate Cancer Market:Balanoposthitis Treatment Market:Biofabrication Market:Brain Machine Interface Market:𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 & 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐈𝐧𝐜:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

