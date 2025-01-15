From $20.5 Billion to $29.7 Billion : Automotive Paints Market Outlook (2022–2031)

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Automotive Paints Market ," The automotive paints market was valued at $20.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $29.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2031.Presently, the global automotive paints market is dominated by Asia-Pacific followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. In Asia-Pacific, the market is mainly driven by China, owing to the optimistic automotive sector scenario. In North America, the U.S. is expected to witness considerable growth in the automotive paints industry during the forecast period.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/686 Automotive paint is used on automobiles for both protective and decorative purposes, automotive paint is sprayed on automobile surfaces with assistance of a spray gun. These paints consist of polyurethane-based enamel, which protects surface from environmental damage, thus enhancing aesthetics of motor vehicles. The process of automobile painting comprises defined steps to ensure application of protective and efficient coating. Parts and body panels of automobiles are arranged into a temporary assembly known as body-in-white (BIW). Subsequently, automotive paint is applied in a temperature-controlled environment to accelerate the drying process. Multiple stages of application are done to ensure integrity of the paintwork for an extended period.In addition, key manufacturers have carried numerous developments in the global automotive paints market. For instance, in May 2022, Axalta Coating Systems, one of the largest suppliers of automotive paints and coatings solutions launched its new range of primers Alesta ZeroZinc in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Thus, high use and development in primers are expected to drive demand for primers during the forecast period.In addition, in October 2020, the Sherwin-Williams company launched its Pro Industrial Pre-Catalyzed Water-based Urethane, which is based on waterborne technology. The Pro Industrial Pre-Catalyzed Water-based Urethane offers excellent UV resistance, excellent gloss & color retention, easy application & cleanup and it is also suitable for use in USDA-inspected facilities.Factors such as increase in automobile production and surge in demand for eco-friendly automotive paints are the key factors that drive growth of the global automotive paints market. However, rise in prices of raw materials to manufacture automotive paints hinder growth of the market. On the contrary, increase in focus to produce cost-effective automotive paints is anticipated to offer remunerative growth opportunities for the player operating in the market.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-paints-market/purchase-options The global automotive paints market size is segmented into the coating, texture type, technology, vehicle type, and region. Depending on coating, the market is classified as a primer, base coat, clear coat, and electrocoat. By texture type, it is categorized into solid, metallic, pearlescent, and others. On the basis of technology, it is segregated into waterborne coatings, solvent-borne coatings, and powder coatings. As per vehicle type, it is fragmented into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :According to the International Labor Organization (ILO), it is estimated that factory closures in Europe and North America caused some 2.5 million vehicles to be removed from production schedules at a cost of $77.7 billion in lost revenue for automotive and related manufacturing companies such as automotive paints, and other component industries.In addition, in 2020, paints and coatings prices were high in Asia-Pacific. Price rise was attributed to continuous regional demand trends and tight product availability. Firm downstream demand for paints & coatings and stronger upstream costs are expected to sustain the price gain. According to the International Labor Organization (ILO), it is estimated that factory closures in Europe and North America caused some 2.5 million vehicles to be removed from production schedules at a cost of $77.7 billion in lost revenue for automotive and related manufacturing companies such as automotive paints, and other component industries.In addition, in 2020, paints and coatings prices were high in Asia-Pacific. Price rise was attributed to continuous regional demand trends and tight product availability. Firm downstream demand for paints & coatings and stronger upstream costs are expected to sustain the price gain. However, rise in awareness for using eco-friendly products among citizens of both developed and developing economies propel popularity of paints and coatings with minimal or no volatile organic compounds (VOCs) emissions in various end use sectors post COVID-19 scenario.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 :By vehicle type, the passenger cars segment dominated the global automotive paints market in 2021, in terms of revenueBy technology, the powder coatings segment is expected to register highest growth, registering a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast periodBy coating, the clear coat segment dominated the global automotive paints market in 2021, in terms of revenueBy texture type, the metallic segment is expected to register the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast periodBy sales channel, the OEM segment dominated the global automotive paints market in 2021, in terms of revenueBy region, Asia-Pacific dominated the global automotive paints market in 2021 in terms of market share𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/686 The key players operating in the global automotive paints market are BASF SE, PPG, Akzo Nobel N.V, Axalta Coating Systems, LLC, The Sherwin-Williams, Kansai Paint Co., Ltd, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., DuPont, Clariant, Solvay, and others. 