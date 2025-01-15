5G Smart Farming Market to Hit USD 113.16 Billion by 2034, Growing at 18.24% CAGR – Transforming Agriculture

5G Smart Farming Market

Technological progression in the Internet of Things and smart devices is driving the market demand.

5G sanctions smooth linkage for a broad gamut of IoT gadgets enhancing the amalgamation and presentation of smart farming solutions such as soil sensors, weather stations, and livestock trackers.” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 5G Smart Farming Market𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝟓𝐆 𝐬𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐟𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐩 𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐝𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝟓𝐆 𝐬𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐟𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐟𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐡 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞. 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐚 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟖.𝟐𝟒%, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟐𝟏.𝟖𝟎 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒. 𝐈𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐨 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟏𝟏𝟑.𝟏𝟔 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟒.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧For 5G in agriculture to assist enhance farming productivity, the machine requires to be linked with IoT sensors. However, additional computing power will be needed to operate this machinery. Centralized AI is also an important element as it can offer an immediate approach to a massive aggregate of real-time data observing functions.

Shortly, nameless battery-fueled drone sprayers will assist farmers in enhancing the rearing of crops by utilizing an appropriate quantity of pesticides for meticulously timed spells. The National Institute of Agro-machinery Innovation and Creation (CHIAIC) in Luoyang instigated a hydrogen fuel-cell electric tractor in June 2020. The contemporary version the ET504-H, exhibits an innovative aspect and is armed with 5G mobile communication technology pushing the 5G smart farming market demand.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬:

Understanding key players and their initiatives provides valuable insights into the competitive landscape and emerging opportunities in the market. Here are the top companies in the market:

• Trimble Inc.
• AG Leader Technology
• Huawei
• Dronetech
• Ericsson
• Deere and Company
• LumiGrow
• Raven Industries
• DroneDeploy
• Vodacom
• Indigo Ag

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠: The growing demand for precision farming is disbursed to ignite the market growth during the forecast period. This is propelled by the requirement for productive agricultural practices that improve produce and decrease resource intake, boosting the demand for 5G smart farming market growth.

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝟓𝐆 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞: Several governments and agricultural bodies are funding and reinforcing the advancement of the 5G framework and smart farming technologies. Enterprises, allotments, and investing programs targeted at progressing agricultural invention and digital framework decrease fiscal barricades and inspire the acquisition of smart technologies amidst farmers and agribusinesses.𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐋𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬: Growing labor prices and labor deficiencies globally have speeded the acquisition of smart framing practices amidst native producers to encounter the elevated demand for locally yielded farming commodities globally.𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:• The 5G smart farming market segmentation is based on component, application, and region.• By component analysis, the hardware segment held the largest market share. This is due to growing demand and technological progression in sensors, drones, robotic systems, and smart tractors.• By application analysis, the water management segment is poised to register a significant CAGR. This is due to the growth in consciousness about water dearth and expenses linked with extensive water flows towards dissipation.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:The research report covers all the major regions and sub-regions of the 5G smart farming market. The study provides market insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.North America: North America accounted for the largest market share. This is primarily because of steady internet connections in rural areas and the growing precision of precision farming.Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2034. The region's growing government capabilities and elevated demand for farm-yielded commodities fuel the regional market expansion.

𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:

How much is the 5G smart farming market?
The market size was valued at USD 21.80 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 113.16 billion by 2034.

What does the 5G smart farming market report cover?
The market report covers revenue forecast, market competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends.

Which segment, based on component, led the market?
The hardware segment led the market during the forecast period.

What is the market growth rate?
The global market is projected to register a CAGR of 18.24% during the forecast period. 