Flying Bikes Market Insights : From $52.2 Million in 2021 to $306.1 Million by 2030

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Flying Bikes Market by Application and Mode of Operation: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,”The global flying bikes market size was valued at $52.2 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $306.1 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 21.7%.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A09095 North America dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. U.S. dominated the global flying bikes market share in North America in 2020, owing to increase in R&D activities, technological developments by various players, and rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making safer, convenient, & efficient flying bikes. North America is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to rise in demand for faster and convenient next-generation technologies, such as flying bikes.By application, the hoverbikes market is categorized into emergency services, transportation, police administration, military & defense purposes, and others. The emergency services segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to high demand for advanced aerial platforms that are fast, safe, and can be operated at constricted spaces.By mode of operation, the flying bikes market is divided into electric, hybrid, and others. The electric segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to increase in demand for lighter, safer, and carbon-neutral next-generation aerial mobility solutions.Change in urban mobility outlook and upcoming application areas for flying bikes are expected to drive the flying bikes market during the forecast period. Safety issues with flying bikes and high cost of flying bikes are anticipated to hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, acquiring the untapped potential of Asia-Pacific market and strategic developments by major players are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market in future.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/flying-bikes-hoverbikes-market/purchase-options 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :The COVID-19 impact on the flying bikes market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force for a few more years.The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned the import-export of non-essential items for most part of the year 2020. This led to rise in delays in the production and testing of prototypes and hampered the progress of flying bikes market across the globe.Adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in delay in activities and initiatives regarding development of robust and innovative flying bike solutions globally.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 :By application, the emergency services segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.By mode of operation, the electric segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.By region, North America is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A09095 Key players that operate in the global flying bikes market include A.L.I. Technologies, Aerofex Corporation, Bay Zoltan Applied Research Non-Profit Ltd., BMW Motorrad, DuratecS.R.O, HOVER, Jetpack Aviation, Kalashnikov Concern JSC, Lazareth Auto-Moto, and Malloy Aeronautics.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.