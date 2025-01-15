Missile Defense System Market Update 2025 : Projected to Exhibit USD 40.04 Billion Revenue by 2030, Claims AMR

The global missile defense system market was valued at $26.16 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $40.04 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.4%.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Missile Defense System Market by Range, Threat Type, and Domain: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global missile defense system market was valued at $26.16 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $40.04 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.4%.North America dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. The U.S. dominated the global missile defense system market share in North America in 2020, owing to increase in R&D activities; technological developments by key players; rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making reliable, precise, and efficient missile defense systems. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of missile defense system along with its huge defense spending and the rise in conflicts across several Asian nations, for instance, China, India, Taiwan, Pakistan, and North Korea.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (251 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A11299 By range, the missile defense system market is segregated into less than 100 Km, 101-200 Km, and 201-400 Km. The 101-200 Km segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to high demand for missile defense systems that can destroy missiles as they enter 200 km of their periphery.On the basis of threat type, the market is segmented into subsonic missiles, supersonic missiles, and hypersonic missiles. The supersonic missiles segment garnered the highest revenue in 2020, owing to their feature of being integrated with a wide spectrum of platforms such as warships, submarines, different types of aircraft, and others.Depending on domain, the missile defense system market is fragmented into ground and marine. The ground segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020, owing to a majority of the missile defense systems being land-based.Key Findings Of The StudyBy range, the 201-400 Km segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.On the basis of threat type, the hypersonic missiles segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.Depending on domain, the marine segment is projected to lead the global missile defense system market.Region wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A11299 The key players that operate in the global missile defense system market include BAE Systems plcGeneral Dynamics CorporationLeonardo SpaLockheed Martin CorporationMBDANorthrop Grumman CorporationRaytheon Technologies CorporationRheinmetall AGThales GroupThe Boeing CompanyKey Benefits For StakeholdersThis study presents analytical depiction of the global missile defense system market analysis along with the current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.The overall missile defense system market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global missile defense system market with a detailed impact analysis.The current missile defense system market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.𝐋𝐈𝐌𝐈𝐓𝐄𝐃-𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐄𝐑 (𝐓𝐢𝐥𝐥 30 𝐉𝐀𝐍 2025) - 𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/7937f531bcba4d3d76bf7e011bd007b4 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :-𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/submarine-market-A10675 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aerospace-bearings-market-A14120 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐯𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/commercial-avionics-systems-market

