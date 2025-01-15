Chemical Injection Pump Market is Predicted to Reach USD 70 Billion by 2033, Expanding at a CAGR of 7.4% | Fact.MR

Most Chemical Injection Pumps Used in Water Treatment Industry: Fact.MR Report

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global chemical injection pump market is predicted to expand at a high-value 7.4% CAGR from 2023 to 2033 and reach US$ 70 billion by 2033-end. This study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, projects that most chemical injection pumps manufacturers over the next ten years will be electric.Growing demand for advanced equipment to control the amount of chemicals used or utilized in different industry verticals is set to promote sales of chemical injection pumps over the next ten years. The high use of chemical injection pumps in water treatment is forecasted to be a prime opportunity for chemical injection pump suppliers around the world. Increasing focus on sustainability and growing demand for potable water are slated to bolster the use of chemicals in water treatment plants and subsequently boost shipments of chemical injection pumps as well.Chemical injection pump manufacturers are focusing on launching new pumps that are designed for specific applications. Companies are also focusing on improving the overall operating costs and efficiency of these advanced chemical metering pumps to boost sales.In December 2021, Sulzer, a renowned Swiss fluid engineering company, announced the launch of a world-leading medium-consistency pump for pulp mills. The MCE93-400 was designed to minimize chemical costs and improve operational efficiency in paper and pulp mill processes.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe global chemical injection pump market stands at a valuation of US$ 34.05 billion in 2023.Demand for chemical injection pumps is projected to rise at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2033.The market is forecasted to reach a size of US$ 70 billion by 2033-end.Increasing industrialization, advancements in pumping technologies, surging use of chemicals in different industry verticals, and high demand for chemical injection in water treatment applications are key market drivers.High cost of novel chemical injection pumps and rising availability of low-cost products by domestic chemical injection pump manufacturers are set to create challenges for companies in the future.Sales of centrifugal pumps account for 45% of the global chemical injection pump market share in 2023.East Asia and South Asia & Oceania are projected to be the most opportune regional markets for chemical injection pump suppliers over the next ten years.“Global chemical injection pump brands need to focus on launching products with competitive pricing to compete with domestic companies that are leveraging easier access to raw materials to create affordable products,” says a Fact.MR analystLeading Players Driving Innovation in the Chemical Injection Pump MarketKey players in the chemical injection pump market are SPX FLOW Inc., Bruin Instruments Corp., Graco Inc., Idex Corporation, Plainsman Mfg., Axflow, Lewa GmbH, ProMinent, PSG, a Dover Company, Sidewinder Pumps.Winning StrategyChemical injection pump suppliers are focusing on expanding their product portfolio by launching new products with advanced capabilities and features. Leading chemical injection pump vendors are projected to opt for competitive pricing strategies to compete with domestic chemical injection pump companies across the study period and beyond.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Chemical Injection Pump Industry News:Graco Inc., a well-known manufacturer of fluid handling equipment, announced the QUANTM Pump's release in December 2022. According to claims, the electric motor that powers the double diaphragm chemical pump is eight times more efficient than a typical pneumatic one. Water treatment and chemical processing are only two of the many uses for the pump.Verder, a top supplier of pumping solutions, announced the release of its new metering and dosing pump in September 2022. In addition to its IoT capabilities for remote monitoring in industrial applications, the Verderflex Ds500 boasts an easy cartridge operation that cuts down on maintenance time.More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global chemical injection pump market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).The study divulges essential insights on the market based on product type (centrifugal pumps, positive displacement pumps, others), drive type (pneumatic, electric, hydraulic, others), and end-use industry (water treatment, oil & gas, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, agriculture, pulp & paper), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR: Chemical Feed System Market : Size is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 579.6 million in 2024 and further expand at a CAGR of 6% to end up at US$ 1.04 billion by the year 2034. AODD Pump Market : Size is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 1,980 million in 2024. With an expected CAGR of 5.50% over the forecast period, the market is poised for significant growth, reaching an estimated US$ 3,382.5 million by 2034.About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. 