Archipelago by ITLs Wins Iron A' Design Award in Landscape Planning and Garden Design Category

ITLs Receives Prestigious Recognition for Innovative Show Garden Inspired by South Korea's Coastal Scenery

COMO, CO, ITALY, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized accolade in the field of landscape design, has announced ITLs as a winner in the Landscape Planning and Garden Design category for their exceptional work titled " Archipelago ." This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the A' Design Award within the landscape design industry, positioning it as a sought-after honor for designers and firms.The A' Landscape Planning and Garden Design Award holds great significance for the industry and its stakeholders. By recognizing innovative and impactful designs like Archipelago, the award promotes advancements in landscape design practices and sets new standards for excellence. This recognition not only benefits the winning entity but also inspires other professionals to push the boundaries of creativity and functionality in their own projects.Archipelago, the award-winning show garden by ITLs, showcases a captivating fusion of art, technology, and nature. Inspired by the coastal scenery of South Korea's South Sea, the installation captures the essence of the region's topography through a unique design process. By utilizing sand for concept modeling and laser scanning for topographical design, ITLs has created a mesmerizing landscape that highlights the natural beauty of the coastline while incorporating innovative techniques.The recognition bestowed upon Archipelago by the A' Design Award serves as a testament to ITLs' commitment to excellence and innovation in landscape design. This accolade is expected to inspire the firm to continue pushing the boundaries of creativity and functionality in their future projects, setting new standards for the industry. The award also validates the effectiveness of ITLs' approach, which seamlessly blends art, technology, and nature to create immersive and impactful landscapes.Archipelago was brought to life through the collaborative efforts of a talented team at ITLs. Moohan Kim, Jinsoo Hong, Jongeun Yang, Sujung Lee, Hyobean Lee, and Younghyun Noh each contributed their expertise and creativity to the project, resulting in a truly remarkable and award-winning design.Interested parties may learn more about Archipelago and its innovative design at:About ITLsITLs is revolutionizing the design and construction industry by leveraging 3D laser scanners for spatial customization. This innovative approach merges technology with art, enabling personalized space designs that meet each client's unique needs and preferences. Through precise measurements and detailed models, ITLs ensures that every project is a perfect blend of functionality and aesthetic appeal, setting a new standard for bespoke environments.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that meet the rigorous standards set by the A' Design Awards . Recipients of this award demonstrate a solid understanding of design principles, creativity in execution, and the ability to address real-world challenges through innovative solutions. The Iron A' Design Award acknowledges the skill and dedication of creators who contribute to their respective fields, particularly in the category of Landscape Planning and Garden Design. Winning designs are expected to showcase excellence in areas such as sustainability, aesthetic appeal, functionality, accessibility, and the integration of technology, among other criteria specific to this category.About A' Design AwardThe A' Landscape Planning and Garden Design Award is a distinguished international design competition that celebrates visionary garden designers, innovative firms, and influential entities in the landscape and garden design industry. By participating in this prestigious award, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and contribute to the advancement of the field. The A' Design Award, now in its 16th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design. By recognizing and promoting superior products and projects, the award aims to inspire designers and brands to develop innovations that positively impact the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

