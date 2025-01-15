Slope Extension by Chia Hao Tung Wins Iron A' Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category

Slope Extension

Chia Hao Tung's Innovative Residential Design, Slope Extension, Receives International Recognition in the A' Interior Space and Exhibition Design Awards

COMO, CO, ITALY, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected international design competition, has announced Chia Hao Tung 's residential design, Slope Extension, as a winner of the Iron A' Design Award in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Slope Extension within the interior design industry, acknowledging its innovative approach to transforming a confined space into an open and flexible layout.Slope Extension's award-winning design showcases the importance of creating functional and aesthetically pleasing living spaces that adapt to the needs of modern lifestyles. By demonstrating how thoughtful design can optimize limited space and enhance the overall living experience, Slope Extension serves as an inspiration for interior designers, architects, and homeowners alike, pushing the boundaries of traditional interior design practices.Chia Hao Tung's Slope Extension stands out for its creative use of sloped surfaces, diagonal lines, and beveled corners to break away from the limitations of horizontal and vertical axes. The design seamlessly integrates structural elements, such as columns and beams, into the overall aesthetic, while incorporating innovative features like embedded wall lamps and hidden cable trunking. The result is a visually expansive and flexible living space that balances functionality and aesthetics.Winning the Iron A' Design Award in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category serves as a testament to Chia Hao Tung's exceptional design skills and dedication to creating innovative living spaces. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects within the immerse Design Studio, fostering further exploration of space optimization techniques and pushing the boundaries of residential design.Slope Extension was designed by Chia Hao Tung, the founder of immerse Design Studio.Interested parties may learn more about Slope Extension and its innovative design features at:About Chia Hao TungChia Hao Tung is a talented interior designer from Taiwan, China, and the founder of immerse Design Studio. With a strong focus on creating people-oriented designs that seamlessly integrate into everyday life, Chia Hao Tung aims to create a better future through the power of innovative design. immerse Design Studio specializes in residential, commercial, and office design, consistently delivering exceptional spaces that prioritize functionality and aesthetics.About immerse Design Studioimmerse Design Studio is a leading interior design firm that offers a wide range of services, including residential, commercial, and office design. With a commitment to improving the quality of life through good design, immerse Design Studio consistently delivers innovative and functional spaces that meet the unique needs of their clients.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that meet the rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards . Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their practical innovations and contributions to their respective fields, showcasing their ability to address real-world challenges through thoughtful design. The Iron A' Design Award celebrates designs that demonstrate a solid understanding of design principles, creativity, and the potential to improve quality of life and foster positive change within the interior design industry.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes excellence in design and innovation within the interior design industry. Welcoming entries from visionaries, leading interior design agencies, innovative companies, renowned furniture manufacturers, and influential brands, the award provides a platform for participants to showcase their creativity and gain global recognition for their superior design capabilities. The A' Design Award is committed to advancing the interior design industry and inspiring future trends by acknowledging and promoting outstanding designs. With a rigorous blind peer-review process and evaluation by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, the A' Design Award maintains the highest standards in recognizing truly exceptional interior design projects. Ultimately, the A' Design Award aims to create a better world through the power of good design, motivating designers and brands to develop superior products and projects that positively impact the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

