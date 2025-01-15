West Valley Arts Brings the Beloved “Love Letters” to the Stage Starring Fan-Favorites Chris Mixon and Leslie Brott

Actors Chris Mixon and Leslie Brott starring in Love Letters at West Valley Arts Play image with dates Love Letters-Two nights only at West Valley Arts

West Valley Arts presents Love Letters starring Chris Mixon & Leslie Brott, Jan 30-31, 2025, at WV Performing Arts Center. Tickets: $35 at wvcarts.org.

I’m thrilled to work with Chris Mixon, an artist I’ve admired for decades, and the brilliant Richie Call. Love Letters is a rich, moving story of connection, love, and missed moments” — Leslie Brott

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- West Valley Arts is thrilled to announce its upcoming production of Love Letters by A.R. Gurney, a poignant exploration of love, friendship, and connection, presented for two nights only on January 30-31, 2025 at the West Valley Performing Arts Center Directed by Richie Call, Love Letters features a powerhouse pairing of Utah Shakespeare Festival fan-favorites Chris Mixon and Leslie Brott , both bringing decades of theatrical experience and personal artistry to this timeless story.Love Letters tells the story of Melissa Gardner and Andrew Makepeace Ladd III, childhood friends whose deep and complex relationship unfolds through decades of letters. From their first notes passed in school to more intimate correspondence as adults, the play reveals their hopes, dreams, disappointments, and enduring bond, all written in their own words. Leslie Brott, making her long-anticipated return to the Salt Lake area stage, reflects on the unique opportunity this production offers: “I’m thrilled to be working with Chris Mixon. Chris and I have known each other for years and frequently worked at the same companies and in the same shows, but we’ve never had real scenes with each other. Love Letters is presenting the opportunity for me to work intimately with an artist I’ve admired for decades. Another enormous bonus for me is working with the director, Richie Call. Richie is brilliant, inspiring, and generous. It’s energizing just to be in the room with him. Love Letters is such a rich story, illustrating all the ways we connect, and all the ways we miss connections, in our lives with each other. The blessing and burden of relationships is on full display with laughter, poignancy, nostalgia, and beauty.”Chris Mixon shares his excitement about the production, stating: “Love Letters is a multi-layered masterpiece of a play, brilliantly written by A.R. Gurney. I’m just thrilled to be doing it at West Valley Arts. Through its simple depiction of a long-distance relationship between two childhood friends—spanning over 40 years—it chronicles a love that stretches beyond romance as Melissa and Andy face the many challenges in their lives. But their love and friendship endure, using only pen and paper, and the result is a deeply funny and moving play which I think the Salt Lake audiences are just going to love.”Don’t miss this unforgettable theatrical event celebrating the power of words and the endurance of love.Event Details:Dates: January 30-31, 2025Location: West Valley Performing Arts Center, 3333 Decker Lake Dr., West Valley City, UTTickets: $35 (available at wvcarts.org)West Valley Arts - The West Valley Arts Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit arts organization that works to provide a variety of arts programming for residents of the west side of Salt Lake County and the Wasatch Front. West Valley Arts’ mission is to create opportunities to learn, experience, and celebrate art, culture, and community.For more information, please contact:Amanda DeBryMarketing Directoramanda.debry@wvcarts.org385-441-1382

