Weber Named America’s Most Trusted Outdoor Grill Brand for Fourth Consecutive Year in Lifestory Research 2025 Study

Lifestory Research announces the results of the 2025 America's Most Trusted® Outdoor Grill Study.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Weber again earned the title of America’s Most Trusted Outdoor Cooking Grill Brand in the Lifestory Research 2025 America’s Most TrustedOutdoor Cooking Grill Study, marking the fourth consecutive year the brand has secured the top spot. With a Net Trust Quotient Score of 118.5, Weber is the most trusted choice among consumers looking to purchase outdoor grills.The ranking is based on insights from a survey of 4,189 U.S. consumers conducted over the past year. Alongside Weber, other trusted brands in the outdoor cooking grill category include Blackstone, Traeger, Pit Boss, Cuisinart, Char-Broil, Masterbuilt, and Char-Griller. Weber’s continued dominance reflects its strong reputation for quality, performance, innovation, and customer connection.The Lifestory Research 2025 America’s Most TrustedOutdoor Cooking Grill Study found that consumers assess an outdoor grill brand’s trustworthiness based on several key factors. Product quality is the most important consideration, with buyers seeking durable, well-crafted grills that deliver consistent performance over time. Reliability and ease of use are also critical, as consumers want simple grills to operate and maintain, providing a hassle-free cooking experience. Brand reputation plays a significant role, with consumers gravitating toward brands with a proven track record of customer satisfaction and positive reviews. Innovation is another factor, as many grill buyers look for cutting-edge features, such as advanced heat control or smart technology, that enhance their grilling experience. Additionally, customer service and warranty support are essential, with consumers valuing brands that offer responsive, helpful assistance and stand behind their products. These attributes combine to shape how consumers judge the trustworthiness of outdoor grill brands.For more information about the study, visit www.lifestoryresearch.com/2025-best-grill-ranking-review About the America's Most TrustedStudyThe Lifestory Research America's Most Trustedstudy is the most extensive and longest-running independent research program seeking to understand consumers' opinions. Lifestory Research conducts an annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trustedis a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. For more information, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/americas-most-trusted About Lifestory ResearchLeaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward. For more information, please visit www.lifestoryresearch.com About Lifestory Researchand America's Most TrustedAdvertising/Promotional Rules:Any information extracted from this release for use by the media must be accompanied by a statement identifying Lifestory Research as the source. No advertising or promotional use of the information in this release is permitted without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research. Contact to learn more.

