Miracle-Gro Tops Lifestory Research 2025 America’s Most Trusted® Lawn Care Brand Study for Second Consecutive Year

Lifestory Research is pleased to announce the 2025 America's Most Trusted Lawn Care Brand Study results. For the second year, Miracle-Gro emerged as the most trusted lawn care brand. With a Net Trust Quotient Score of 120.6, Miracle-Gro leads the industry in trust, outperforming other popular lawn care brands.The Lifestory Research study, based on 4,652 opinions from consumers across the United States gathered over the past 12 months, ranked the top lawn care brands in terms of trust. Consumers rated Miracle-Gro as the most trusted among highly recognized brands, including Scotts, Ortho, Vigoro, BioAdvance, Preen, Spectracide, and Round-Up.The Lifestory Research 2025 America's Most Trusted Lawn Care Brand Study offers valuable insights into consumer preferences, helping brands understand the importance of trust in building lasting customer relationships.For more information about the study, visit www.lifestoryresearch.com/2025-best-lawn-care-ranking-review About the America's Most Trusted Study The Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted study is the most extensive and longest-running independent research program seeking to understand consumers' opinions. Lifestory Research conducts an annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trusted is a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. For more information, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/americas-most-trusted About Lifestory Research Leaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward. For more information, please visit www.lifestoryresearch.com

