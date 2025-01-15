Lifestory Research Announces Linksys as 2025 America’s Most Trusted Internet Router Brand

Lifestory Research announces the results of the 2025 America's Most Trusted® Internet Router Study.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the 2025 edition of its annual America’s Most TrustedInternet Router Study, Lifestory Research has named Linksys the most trusted internet router brand among U.S. consumers considering a purchase. With a Net Trust Quotient Score of 108.8, Linksys outpaced its competitors, earning the highest trust ratings and garnering the best reviews among leading router brands.The ranking is based on a comprehensive survey conducted over the past year, which gathered insights from 3,441 U.S. consumers actively shopping for home routers. The study evaluated well-known router brands, including MSI, NETGEAR, eero, Nest, TP-Link, D-Link, Arris, ASUS, and Acer, all rated by consumers for trust and reliability.Lifestory Research’s annual rankings are based on comprehensive consumer sentiment analysis, providing an independent benchmark for companies to understand how they are perceived regarding brand trust.For more information about the study, visit www.lifestoryresearch.com/2025-best-router-ranking-review About the America's Most TrustedStudyThe Lifestory Research America's Most Trustedstudy is the most extensive and longest-running independent research program seeking to understand consumers' opinions. Lifestory Research conducts an annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trustedis a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. For more information, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/americas-most-trusted About Lifestory ResearchLeaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward. For more information, please visit www.lifestoryresearch.com About Lifestory Researchand America's Most TrustedAdvertising/Promotional Rules:Any information extracted from this release for use by the media must be accompanied by a statement identifying Lifestory Research as the source. No advertising or promotional use of the information in this release is permitted without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research. Contact to learn more.

