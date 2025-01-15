Ninja Named Most Trusted Brand in Two Key Kitchen Categories in 2025, According to Lifestory Research Studies

Lifestory Research announces the results of the 2025 America's Most Trusted® Blender and Air Fryer Studies.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ninja has been recognized as the most trusted brand in two highly competitive kitchen appliance categories, topping the rankings in the 2025 America’s Most TrustedBlender Study and the 2025 America’s Most TrustedAir Fryer Study, as reported by Lifestory Research. This dual achievement underscores Ninja’s strong consumer loyalty and commitment to providing high-quality, reliable kitchen products.In the 2025 America’s Most TrustedBlender Study, Ninja earned a Net Trust Quotient Score of 113.8, securing the highest trust rating among popular blender brands. The study surveyed 4,383 U.S. consumers over the past year, placing Ninja ahead of competitors, including KitchenAid, Cuisinart, Vitamix, and Black+Decker. This recognition highlights Ninja’s enduring reputation for performance, innovation, and customer satisfaction in the countertop blender category.For more information about the study, visit www.lifestoryresearch.com/2025-best-blender-ranking-review Ninja also succeeded in the 2025 America’s Most TrustedAir Fryer Study, achieving a Net Trust Quotient Score of 117.2. This marks the second consecutive year Ninja has been named the most trusted air fryer brand. Based on feedback from 3,061 U.S. consumers surveyed in the past 12 months, the study ranked Ninja ahead of brands such as Cuisinart, Philips, and Hamilton Beach.For more information about the study, visit www.lifestoryresearch.com/2025-best-air-fryer-ranking-review About the America's Most TrustedStudyThe Lifestory Research America's Most Trustedstudy is the most extensive and longest-running independent research program seeking to understand consumers' opinions. Lifestory Research conducts an annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trustedis a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. For more information, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/americas-most-trusted About Lifestory ResearchLeaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward. For more information, please visit www.lifestoryresearch.com About Lifestory Researchand America's Most TrustedAdvertising/Promotional Rules:Any information extracted from this release for use by the media must be accompanied by a statement identifying Lifestory Research as the source. No advertising or promotional use of the information in this release is permitted without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research. Contact to learn more.

