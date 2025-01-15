For Second Consecutive Year, Hoover Named America’s Most Trusted Central Home Vacuum in Lifestory Research 2025 Study

Lifestory Research announces the results of the 2025 America's Most Trusted® Central Vacuum Study.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Lifestory Research announces the results of its 2025 America’s Most TrustedCentral Home Vacuum System Study, which has named Hoover the most trusted brand among U.S. consumers considering the purchase of a central home vacuum system. With a Net Trust Quotient Score of 109.7, Hoover secured the highest trust rating among all leading central vacuum brands. This marks the second consecutive year Hoover has earned this distinction.Based on insights from 3,347 U.S. consumers surveyed over the past 12 months, the study evaluates the trust perceptions of individuals actively shopping for central home vacuum systems. It includes brands nationally recognized in the category, reflecting the opinions of a broad and diverse group of consumers. This study highlights the growing importance of brand trust in the home vacuum system industry as consumers increasingly seek reliable, durable products for their homes.Lifestory Research’s annual rankings are based on comprehensive consumer sentiment analysis, providing an independent benchmark for companies to understand how they are perceived regarding brand trust.For more information about the study, visit www.lifestoryresearch.com/2025-best-central-vacuum-ranking-review About the America's Most TrustedStudyThe Lifestory Research America's Most Trustedstudy is the most extensive and longest-running independent research program seeking to understand consumers' opinions. Lifestory Research conducts an annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trustedis a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. For more information, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/americas-most-trusted About Lifestory ResearchLeaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward. For more information, please visit www.lifestoryresearch.com About Lifestory Researchand America's Most TrustedAdvertising/Promotional Rules:Any information extracted from this release for use by the media must be accompanied by a statement identifying Lifestory Research as the source. No advertising or promotional use of the information in this release is permitted without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research. Contact to learn more.

