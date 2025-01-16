A.R.I. Provides $10 Million Financing Facility to Monalee to Accelerate the Energy Transition with AI-Powered Software

Zack Ellison, Founder and Managing General Partner, Applied Real Intelligence (A.R.I.)

Funding Supports Innovative Technology to Simplify Solar Adoption and Reduce Costs

Partnering with A.R.I. has been crucial in scaling our platform and delivering on our vision. Their strategic expertise is instrumental in helping us accelerate the energy transition.” — Walid Halty, Co-Founder & CEO, Monalee

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Applied Real Intelligence (“A.R.I.”) , a leading provider of venture debt and growth credit, is pleased to announce a $10 million financing facility for Monalee, a high-growth, climate technology company focused on accelerating the adoption of home solar, storage, and EV charging.Founded by former Tesla sales leader Walid Halty, Monalee has rapidly expanded to 26 states, with over 100% year-over-year growth. With only 4% of U.S. homes using solar, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on the $250 billion solar market, which is projected to double every three to four years.Revolutionizing Solar Installation Through InnovationMonalee is at the forefront of the clean energy transition with Artemis, an AI-powered platform that digitizes and simplifies the solar installation process by leveraging significant advancements in AI, machine learning, and integrated fintech tools that were not possible to build until recently. This technology enables Monalee to be faster, more accurate, and significantly cheaper than traditional methods of installation.Artemis helps solar installers and energy providers grow by enabling them to generate precise 3D solar designs in under 10 seconds, provide financing comparisons, and streamline the entire fulfillment process. By simplifying complex tasks, Artemis enables solar companies to reach new customers, increase revenue, and improve the customer experience.By reducing project timelines from weeks to minutes and cutting costs by up to 50%, Artemis directly solves longstanding inefficiencies in the solar industry. The platform eliminates the need for commission-based salespeople and system designers, passing thousands of dollars in soft cost savings directly on to homeowners.Strategic Support to Drive Scalable GrowthThe $10 million financing facility from the A.R.I. Senior Secured Growth Credit Fund will fuel Monalee’s growth while minimizing equity dilution for its founders. Monalee has raised over $13 million in equity capital, with backing from prominent investors in the technology and consumer sectors, including Ludlow Ventures, Shrug VC, Coalition Operators, Plug and Play Ventures, Palm Tree Crew (founded by Norwegian DJ Kygo), and The Pags Group (led by Boston Celtics’ owner Steve Pagliuca).Empowering the Energy TransitionMonalee’s focus on solar, energy storage, and EV charging aligns with global efforts to decarbonize and achieve energy independence. Monalee is driving the widespread adoption of clean energy by reducing installation costs and simplifying the process.“Monalee’s platform is a game-changer for the sustainable energy industry,” said Zack Ellison , A.R.I.’s Founder and Managing General Partner. “Their innovative customer-centric approach is setting a new standard by combining AI, proprietary data, and operational excellence to create sustainable value for their buyers, installers, and the environment.”“Partnering with A.R.I. has been crucial in scaling our platform and delivering on our vision,” shared Walid Halty, CEO of Monalee. “Their strategic expertise is instrumental in helping us accelerate the energy transition.”Building Momentum in Innovation FinancingA.R.I.’s investment in Monalee builds on its momentum from three recently announced deals: Lights Out Sports, founded by NFL legend Shawne Merriman; InnoVen Services; and Civitech. These transactions reflect A.R.I.’s ability to source and underwrite high-potential opportunities across diverse sectors, including live sports, streaming media, tech-enabled home services, and civic software technology.“A.R.I. consistently delivers unique and exclusive deal flow, providing our fund investors with a safer way to access high-growth innovation while achieving compelling risk-adjusted returns,” Ellison added. “This investment reflects A.R.I.’s mission to empower visionary founders like Walid Halty who are driving value creation in the American innovation economy.”Charles Charpentier and the team at Troutman Pepper Locke served as legal counsel to A.R.I. on the transaction.About Applied Real Intelligence (A.R.I.)You built it. A.R.I. helps you keep it. At Applied Real Intelligence, we provide funding to fuel growth, empowering founders to retain control of the companies they’ve built through customized financing solutions that minimize equity dilution. For investors, A.R.I. provides a safer way to access high-growth opportunities through exclusive deal flow and carefully managed risks in underserved segments of the American innovation economy. Discover how A.R.I. is transforming innovation financing at www.arivc.com

