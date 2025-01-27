White Papers Highlight Tennesseans' Views on Education Quality and School Vouchers Ahead of Special Legislative Session

New Patton Foundation white paper released January '25 Patton Foundation white paper released November '24

A data-driven perspective on critical challenges facing Tennesseans: education quality, accessibility options and actionable recommendations for policymakers.

BRENTWOOD, TN, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Patton Foundation today released a second pivotal white paper, The Pressure on Tennessee Families: Inflation, Education, and Mental Health in a Challenging Economy. This new report builds on the foundation’s earlier publication, Building Resilience: How Tennesseans Are Confronting Inflation , Education Gaps, and Entrepreneurial Challenges, to provide a deeper, data-driven perspective on the financial, educational, and emotional pressures facing Tennessee families.These white papers provide key insights into Tennesseans’ perspectives on school quality, accessibility, and options—critical issues as the state legislature enters a special session on January 27. This timely research highlights both the challenges and opportunities for fostering resilience and economic stability across Tennessee, offering actionable recommendations for policymakers, community leaders, and educators.Key Findings— Concerns About Education Quality: Tennesseans express significant concern about the quality of education in their communities, with only 31% rating public schools in their area as very high or above average in quality.— Educational Choice: 83% of Tennesseans think children should have access to state funding to attend the school that best fits their needs, as determined by their parents.— Broad Support for School Vouchers: Despite the politically charged nature of the term “school vouchers,” 66% of Tennesseans somewhat or strongly support these programs. While support is highest among Conservatives, it extends across the political spectrum.— Life Skills in Education: An overwhelming 93% of Tennesseans believe K-12 schools should prioritize teaching practical life skills.— Strong Support for Entrepreneurship Education: 84% of Tennesseans believe entrepreneurship should be taught in high schools.Other Important Findings—Parenting Challenges: 83% of Tennesseans think it is harder to be a parent today than it was 20 years ago, with 77% identifying the rising cost of living as the greatest challenge parents face.—Childcare Accessibility: 64% of Tennesseans report that childcare in their community is unaffordable.—Support for Affordable Childcare Solutions: 82% of Tennesseans support a state-funded pathway to address the high cost of childcare.This white paper follows one released in November 2024 that focused on how Tennesseans are confronting the challenges of inflation. Both white papers are available at SpencerPatton.com/PapersCall to ActionThe findings emphasize an urgent need for leadership to prioritize bold, innovative solutions. Key actions include expanding financial literacy programs, promoting affordable childcare initiatives, enhancing entrepreneurship education in schools, and ensuring greater educational choice and access for Tennessee families.“Our research confirms that Tennessee families are grappling with rising costs, particularly for essentials like gas and groceries, alongside concerns about education quality and childcare affordability,” said Spencer Patton, founder of the Patton Foundation . “Yet, it also reveals the deep belief among Tennesseans in practical solutions like entrepreneurship and life skills education. By addressing these challenges head-on and fostering creative, forward-thinking policies, we can pave the way for a stronger, more resilient Tennessee.”The Patton Foundation equips young entrepreneurs across Tennessee by providing essential resources, education, and opportunities for growth. Founded by Spencer Patton and Carli Patton, the Foundation supports aspiring business leaders with grants, mentorship, and hands-on coaching. Based in Tennessee, the Foundation is dedicated to fostering an ecosystem of innovation and economic vitality for the next generation of entrepreneurs.For more information or to access the full reports, visit SpencerPatton.com/Papers or contact us at info@spencerpatton.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.