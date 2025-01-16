New Article Helps Generational Businesses Attract, Retain, and Celebrate Top Talent

Photo Credit: Adobe Stock

Insightful Resource Unveils Strategic Hiring and Retention Practices for Family-Owned Companies

The integration of internal and external marketing is an often-underutilized strategy that can transform not only how businesses attract employees but also how they retain and inspire them.” — Nicole Crocker

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Small Business Marketing Solutions (dba SBMS Media) is proud to announce the release of its latest article, "Building Success from Within: How Generational Businesses Can Attract, Retain, and Celebrate Talent." This in-depth guide addresses the unique challenges family-owned businesses face when building their teams and offers actionable strategies to help them thrive in a competitive market.The article dives into the critical role clarity plays in hiring and retaining top talent, emphasizing the importance of aligning people, processes, and culture with an organization’s long-term vision. It introduces the concept of "Success Profiles," a transformative tool designed to redefine traditional job descriptions by incorporating measurable goals, behavioral benchmarks, team alignment, and cultural fit.Shannon Peck, executive business coach and owner of Mentally Tough Talent , shared her insights for the piece. "Many businesses don’t have a clear idea of what success looks like for each role, which leads to mismatched expectations and costly turnover," Peck explained. "Developing Success Profiles is a game-changer—it provides a roadmap to identify the right candidates and helps teams thrive."The article also highlights how internal and external marketing can strengthen a business’s talent strategy, encouraging generational companies to embrace storytelling as a way to celebrate their legacy and connect with both employees and customers.Haley Londen, a corporate videographer and co-founder of Londen Productions , emphasized the value of internal marketing in the workplace: "Internal marketing ensures everyone in the organization is aligned with the mission, values, and vision. Corporate videography helps with creating a cohesive team that shares a purpose and drives the company forward."Readers will find practical advice on:1. Overcoming reactive hiring practices2. Developing Success Profiles for each role3. Using video storytelling to enhance both internal and external marketing effortsThis article is ideal for business owners, HR professionals, and leadership teams looking to build stronger organizations while preserving the unique identity of their family-owned businesses.SBMS Media encourages readers to explore this resource and take the first step toward a more intentional and successful hiring process.

