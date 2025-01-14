BEST AESTHETIC DOCTORS, PRODUCTS AND SERVICES - THE 2025 AESTHETIC EVERYTHING® AWARDS WINNERS - THE LIST IS OUT!
BEST AESTHETIC DOCTORS, PRODUCTS AND SERVICES - THE 2025 AESTHETIC EVERYTHING® AWARDS WINNERS - THE LIST IS OUT!BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aesthetic Everything® and Beauty Wire Magazine has established itself as the premier online Public Relations (PR) influencer within the aesthetic and beauty industry, maintaining this top position for an impressive duration of 16 years. The brand boasts a substantial digital presence, evidenced by its following across all its social media platforms. Aesthetic Everything® reaches more than 1 million followers, demonstrating its wide-reaching influence and ability to engage with a diverse audience interested in beauty and aesthetics. Furthermore, Aesthetic Everything® has gained significant recognition and prestige through its featured position in Entrepreneur Magazine, a testament to its leadership and influence in the PR space. This accolade is further underscored by the brand's extensive online footprint, with over 10 million mentions across various websites and publications worldwide. This widespread acknowledgment and visibility underscore Aesthetic Everything®'s pivotal role in shaping trends, promoting brands, and influencing consumer behavior in the aesthetic and beauty sectors. Aesthetic Everything awards aesthetic doctors, products and services who are voted the best aesthetic industry professionals each year for the past 16 years. The list below is the announcement of the 2025 winners.
ANNOUNCING: 2025 AESTHETIC EVERYTHING® AWARDS WINNERS - THE LIST IS OUT!
VIEW COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS HERE: https://beautywiremagazine.com/2025-winners/
SOME OF THE WINNERS ARE LISTED BELOW IN 2 SECTIONS
1ST SECTION:
Aesthetic Doctors, Nurses, Medical Spas, Medical Professionals Winners
2ND SECTION:
Aesthetic Companies, Aesthetic Services, Aesthetic Products/ Procedures Winners
AESTHETIC DOCTORS, NURSES, MEDICAL SPAS, MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS WINNERS
Top Aesthetic Doctors in America
Joseph A. Mele, III, MD, FACS
Natalie M. Curcio, MD, MPH, Curcio Dermatology, P.C.
Amir Moradi, MD
Dr. Alan J. Bauman, MD, ABHRS
Dr. Mark Berkowitz
Steven Victor, MD
Dr. Françisco Bueso – beYOUtiful Anti Aging Studio
Dr. Jeremy White
Dr. Golberg Functional and Aesthetic Medicine
Dr. Ken Anderson, MD, FISHRS, ABHRS
Top Plastic Surgeon West
Joseph A. Mele, III, MD, FACS
Top Plastic Surgeon East
Dr. Jeremy White – ARC Plastic Surgery
Top Facial Plastic Surgeon West
Amir Moradi, MD
Top Facial Plastic Surgeon Middle America
Dr. Mark Berkowitz
Top Cosmetic Dermatologist Middle America
Natalie M. Curcio, MD, MPH, Curcio Dermatology, P.C.
Top Cosmetic Dermatologist East Coast
Steven Victor, MD
Dr. Michael Kurzman
Top Anti-Aging Practitioner
Steven Victor, MD
Top Hair Restoration Surgeon East Coast
Dr. Alan J. Bauman, MD, ABHRS
Top Hair Restoration Surgeon Midwest
Dr. Mark Berkowitz
Top Hair Restoration Surgeon South
Dr. Ken Anderson, MD, FISHRS, ABHRS
Top Breast Surgeon
Joseph A. Mele, III, MD, FACS
America’s #1 Cosmetic Surgery Provider
Sono Bello
Top Plastic Surgery Practice East Coast
Arc Plastic Surgery
Best Aesthetics Practice for Natural Beauty
Apex Dermatology
Top Medical Spa West
Jamie Howder, FNP-BC- Hospitality Medical Aesthetics
Top Medical Spa East Coast
Blush Medspa & Laser
Glenna Rene Pick ARNP Beauty Bar & Medspa
Essential Aesthetics and Laser
Rachel Lozina owner of Blue Water Spa
Top Medical Spa Middle America
beYOUtiful Anti Aging Studio
Ageless Aesthetics
D’vine Beauty Clinic, Brenda Perez FNP-C, MSN, CSFA
Top Aesthetic Nurse
Becca Huff, RN at Moradi MD
Shelley Jenkins, RN – Hospitality Medical Aesthetics
Shelby Vanderwall, RN – Hospitality Medical Aesthetics
Kay Mccunis – beYOUtiful Anti Aging Studio
Julie Robbins, RN – Bellatox Boutique
Katie Rudzinski, Kalye Winowski, Mei Lerner – Accents Cosmetic Surgery and Medical Spa
Top Aesthetic Injector
Jamie Howder, FNP-BC
Shelley Clayton, FNP-C – Ageless Aesthetics
Dr. Kamii, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC
Glenna Rene Pick ARNP Beauty Bar & Medspa
Katie Rudzinski, Kalye Winowski, Mei Lerner – Accents Cosmetic Surgery and Medical Spa
Kimberly Clemente
Top Aesthetic Nurse Practitioner
Jamie Howder, FNP-BC
Katie Rudzinski – Accents Cosmetic Surgery and Medical Spa
Shelley Clayton, FNP-C – Ageless Aesthetics
Glenna Rene Pick ARNP Beauty Bar & Medspa
D’vine Beauty Clinic, Brenda Perez FNP-C, MSN, CSFA
Top Aesthetician
Lindsey Gould
Hillary Pfeiffer, LE, CCE, CMA Beauty Bar & Medspa
Eva Sztupka-Kerschbaumer
Ashley Grant – Ageless Aesthetics
Abra Land – Ageless Aesthetics
Essential Aesthetics and Laser
Rachel Lozina owner of Blue Water Spa
INTERNATIONAL:
Top Aesthetic Doctors – Canada
RSVP Beauty Clinic
Top Aesthetic Doctor South Africa
Dr. Cathy
AESTHETIC COMPANIES, AESTHETIC SERVICES, AESTHETIC PRODUCTS/ PROCEDURES WINNERS
Best Medical Skin Care Line
Environ Skin Care
Top Medical Skin Care Distributor
DermaConcepts/Environ Skin Care
Top Aesthetic Laser Company
Cutera Inc.
Best Laser Tattoo Removal Training Program
Astanza
Top Laser for Prejuvenation
MOXI by Sciton
Top Medical Thread Device
MINT™
Top Aesthetic Service Company
Shorr Solutions
Best New Laser Technology
Cutera excel® V+
Best Anti-Aging Laser
HALO by Sciton
Top Skin Care Devices
Rezenerate NanoFacial
Most Versatile Skin Rejuvenation Technology
Cutera Secret™ PRO
Best Skincare for Hair
KeraFactor by SkinQRI
Top Practice Management Software
PatientNow
Top Digital Marketing Agency
PatientNow
Websults
Top Anti-Aging Technology
Cutera Secret™ RF
Best IPL/Laser Platform – Luvo Darwin from MRP
Powered by MRP
Best New Acne Treatment
Cutera AviClear™
Top Complete Body Sculpting Solution
Cutera TruBody™
Best Hair Removal System
BARE HR™ by Sciton
Best Vein Treatment
ClearV by Sciton
Top Scar and Skin Repair Treatment
Silagen / Newmedical Technology, Inc. / Silagen Scar Refinement System
Best Microneedling Platform with Plasma Technology
MD360
Best New Niche Fragrance Brand
FLEURIT PARFUMS
Top Aesthetic Consulting Firm
Jessica Hunter
Top Medical Skin Care Line
Epicutis
Most Valuable Aesthetic Technology
AgeJET
Most Powerful Pico Laser
Astanza
CoudMedSpas
The Best Real Estate Opportunity for Healthcare &
