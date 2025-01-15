Time Savor Chefs Announces Launch of Premium Personal Chef Services

Time Savor Chefs brings restaurant-quality dining directly to your home with weekly, premium in-home personal chef services.

New meal experience for busy households comes to St. Louis

We’re not only providing chef-prepared meals—we’re offering a seamless mealtime solution that gives people their valuable time back.” — Mike Weintz, owner and founder of Time Savor Chefs

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Time Savor Chefs , a weekly in-home personal chef service, is proud to announce the launch of their offerings in St. Louis. The premium culinary provider creates fresh, customized meals crafted in the comfort of the customer’s home. Designed with the busy household in mind, Time Savor Chefs offers three to four entrées per week tailored to dietary preferences and household size, making mealtime delicious and stress-free.Time Savor Chefs offers a meticulous selection of breakfast, lunch and dinner options, all curated by Executive Chef Stephen Grider. Customers may also select dietary preferences including vegetarian, vegan, pescatarian, paleo/keto-friendly, gluten-free or heart-healthy, as well as allergens for chefs to avoid. Meals are portioned into labeled glass containers for easy enjoyment throughout the week. Pricing starts at $238 per visit for three entrées with four servings each. All plans include time spent grocery shopping, traveling, meal prepping, and kitchen cleanup.“We’re not only providing chef-prepared meals—we’re offering a seamless mealtime solution that gives people their valuable time back,” said Mike Weintz, owner and founder of Time Savor Chefs. “We’re thrilled to bring our exclusive services to St. Louis, allowing local households to experience the convenience and consistency of having a personal chef at their fingertips.”Time Savor Chefs was founded by Mike Weintz, who brings 20+ years of experience in the hospitality industry as the largest franchisee of The Cleaning Authority, the highest volume residential cleaning service in the country. Weintz’s vision was to create a dining experience that removes the daily hassle of, “What’s for dinner?” The unique business model also ensures chefs experience work-life balance with Monday to Friday daytime hours, something almost unthinkable in the culinary industry.To learn more about Time Savor Chefs and how to order your next week’s meals, visit www.timesavorchefs.com About Time Savor ChefsTime Savor Chefs brings restaurant-quality dining directly to your home with weekly, premium in-home personal chef services. Specializing in creating a seamless dining experience, Time Savor Chefs prepares and packages fresh, customized meals tailored to individual tastes and dietary needs — all from the comfort of your kitchen. With a commitment to exceptional quality, diverse menu options and unmatched cleanliness, the culinary provider ensures every detail is refined so you can sit back and savor mealtime. Discover how Time Savor Chefs can transform your weekly routine at www.timesavorchefs.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.