Quantum Brilliance Raises USD $20 Million in Series A Funding Round

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quantum Brilliance (QB), a global leader in mass deployable, room temperature diamond quantum technology, today announced that it raised USD $20 million in its Series A funding round to accelerate the company’s mission to deliver quantum devices for applications across sectors.The funding includes investments from experienced deep tech and semiconductor investors around the world including deep tech fund Main Sequence, In-Q-Tel (IQT) in the U.S., and Intervalley Ventures in Japan. Additional investors include leading Australian sovereign wealth funds National Reconstruction Fund Corporation (NRFC) and Breakthrough Victoria (BV), Alium Capital Management, Investible, and Jelix Ventures.This investment will enable QB to create a quantum diamond foundry, co-develop prototypes in emerging quantum sensing opportunities, advance QB’s proprietary IP in collaboration with leading semiconductor partners, and fulfill commitments with customers.“Diamond quantum technology holds immense promise for developing compact and ruggedized quantum sensors and accelerators,” said Nat Puffer, Managing Director at IQT. “We believe this technology will play a pivotal role in addressing strategic challenges across industries and critical national priorities."“We are excited to support Quantum Brilliance's mission to deliver quantum devices across applications at scale,” said Bill Bartee Managing Partner at Main Sequence. “Their technical breakthroughs and strategic partnerships position them to deliver groundbreaking quantum products in the near future.”Quantum diamonds have a wide range of potential uses across quantum computing, sensing, and networking. Their compact size, light weight, room-temperature functionality, and suitability for mass deployment give quantum diamonds distinct advantages over other quantum technologies in certain use cases. These features make them particularly well-suited for large-scale deployment, reliable performance in everyday environments or harsh conditions, and seamless integration into existing infrastructure.“This funding represents a significant step forward for QB as we advance the design, performance, and manufacturability of diamond quantum devices,” said Quantum Brilliance CEO Mark Luo."We are excited to support Quantum Brilliance's value chain strategy in Japan through our extensive network," said Simon Wright, Managing Partner at InterValley Ventures. "Their innovative approach and focus on industrial partnerships align perfectly with the growing urgency in the semiconductor and quantum race."Already, Quantum Brilliance is delivering on this potential. The company recently announced a strategic partnership with Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) in the United States. In that partnership, QB’s room-temperature diamond accelerators will be installed alongside ORNL’s high performance computing (HPC) systems. Room-temperature quantum accelerators will integrate seamlessly into AI factories and distributed compute platforms with much lower energy consumption, widening their potential uses.In addition, Quantum Brilliance was awarded a multi-million dollar contract from Germany’s cybersecurity agency to deliver the world’s first mobile quantum computer. The benefits of a mobile quantum computer include being able to perform highly complex calculations deployed directly in the field instead of in data centres or via cloud access, allowing for secure and reliable computing power in remote environments.About Quantum Brilliance (QB)Quantum Brilliance, founded in Australia in 2019 and grown out of research conducted at the Australian National University, is a global leader in diamond-based quantum technology.QB specialises in the design, fabrication and manufacturing of small, ruggedized diamond quantum devices, operating at room temperature. As a full-stack hardware and software company, with operations in Australia and Germany, QB’s mission is to enable the mass deployment of quantum technology, facilitating its integration into everyday devices and high-performance computing systems.QB has attracted world-leading scientific and commercial talent in Australia and Europe. Its international partnerships extend into North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific, and includes governments, supercomputing centers, research organizations, and industry partners.For more information, visit quantumbrilliance.com For Media Inquiries, Please Contact:Andrew PourinskiHKA, Inc. Marketing Communications

