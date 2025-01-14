She Has a Deal Announces Launch of the SHaD Momentum Fund’s Equity Crowdfunding Campaign

Empowering Women in Hospitality and Offering Passive Income Opportunities to Investors

Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- She Has a Deal (SHaD), the premier organization dedicated to empowering women in commercial real estate, is excited to announce the launch of its SHaD Momentum Fund's Equity Crowdfunding Campaign. The Fund aims to raise capital to invest in women-led hotel development projects while offering investors the opportunity to create passive income through a diversified portfolio of deals.

With initial investments in two branded hotels - a 60-room boutique hotel in Georgia, and a 90-room upper midscale hotel in California, the SHaD Momentum Fund will strategically focus on funding hotel acquisitions, developments, and renovations led by women entrepreneurs, giving them the tools and resources to thrive in a traditionally male-dominated industry. By investing in a single portfolio of multiple projects, investors will benefit from a diversified deal structure that maximizes opportunity and minimizes risk.

Key Highlights:

Multiple Deals, One Investment: Investors can fund multiple women-led hotel projects with a single commitment, diversifying their investment and increasing potential returns.

Passive Income Opportunity: Investors will earn passive income through hotel revenue streams, providing long-term returns while supporting women in the hospitality industry.

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: By investing in the SHaD Momentum Fund, supporters will help close the gender gap in hotel ownership and leadership, fostering more diverse and inclusive opportunities within commercial real estate.

"We are excited to launch this equity crowdfunding campaign, which opens up an entirely new way for investors to earn returns and make a tangible impact in the world of hospitality. Our goal is to create long-lasting wealth for both our investors and the women entrepreneurs leading these hotel projects," said Tracy Prigmore, Founder and CEO of She Has a Deal.

The SHaD Momentum Fund offers investors a unique opportunity to participate in an impactful investment that drives meaningful change in the hospitality industry. Women-led hotel ventures are often underfunded, yet these types of real estate investments have been known for generating strong financial returns. The fund gives investors the opportunity to support these ventures while generating passive income.

Tracy L. Prigmore She Has a Deal tprigmore (at) tltsolutions.net

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.