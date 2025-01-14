Wabash Announces Executive Leadership Changes

LAFAYETTE, Ind., Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash (NYSE: WNC), a leader in end-to-end supply chain solutions for the transportation, logistics and infrastructure markets, today announced key executive appointments effective January 15, 2025, aimed at advancing the company’s growth strategy and delivering greater value to customers, partners and stakeholders.

Drew Schwartzhoff has been named Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. In this role, he will lead Wabash’s commercial organization, driving initiatives to enhance customer engagement, expand market opportunities and align the company’s innovative solutions with evolving customer needs. Schwartzhoff joined Wabash in 2023, bringing over 25 years of experience in marketing and business leadership. Previously, he held senior marketing roles at C.H. Robinson, a global logistics provider, where he enhanced customer experience and expanded market presence. His expertise spans business-to-business and business-to-consumer marketing, with a strong focus on logistics and supply chain. Schwartzhoff earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing from St. Cloud State University.

Donald Winston has been named Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. With more than 25 years of manufacturing leadership experience, Winston has a proven track record of driving operational excellence, safety and quality. He joined Wabash in January 2024 as Vice President, Global Operations and was promoted to Senior Vice President later that year. Prior to Wabash, Winston held senior roles at Novolex, Closure Systems International, Ardagh Group and Ford Motor Company, where he developed expertise in building process-oriented operational environments. He holds a Master of Science in Industrial Engineering Technology and a Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership and Supervision from Purdue University, along with Executive Leadership Training through Duke Corporate Education.

“Drew and Donald are exceptional leaders who bring a powerful combination of strategic vision and operational expertise to Wabash,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Brent Yeagy. “Drew’s customer-first approach and proven ability to align strategy with execution, paired with Donald’s dedication to operational excellence and continuous improvement, position us to deliver even greater value to our customers and partners as we pursue our growth strategy.”

Kevin Page will retire from his role as Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer after eight years with Wabash. Since joining the company in 2017, Page has played an important role in navigating new opportunities and advancing the company’s customer-focused strategy. To ensure a smooth transition, he will continue in a senior advisory role through June 1.

“Kevin has made significant contributions during his time with Wabash, leaving a lasting legacy of leadership and strategic vision,” Yeagy added. “We are grateful for his dedication and impact on the organization, and we wish him and his family all the best in this next chapter.”

These leadership changes reflect Wabash’s unwavering commitment to driving innovation, delivering exceptional service, and empowering customers and dealers to succeed. With Schwartzhoff and Winston in their new roles, Wabash is poised to continue delivering exceptional value to its customers, partners, and stakeholders while shaping the future of transportation, logistics and infrastructure.

