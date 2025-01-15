Crowdfunding Market Size to Reach USD 1.27 Billion by 2032; Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 1.40%

Crowdfunding Market Growth

Crowdfunding Market Growth

Crowdfunding Market Research Report By Funding Type, Platform Type, Investor Type, Industry Vertical, Regional

Growing Popularity of Crowdfunding for Social Impact”
— Market Research Future
CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global crowdfunding market has experienced steady growth and is anticipated to expand further over the coming years. In 2023, the market size was estimated at USD 1.17 billion and is projected to grow from USD 1.20 billion in 2024 to USD 1.27 billion by 2032, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.40% during the forecast period (2024–2032). This growth is driven by increasing digital adoption, the rise of entrepreneurial ventures, and growing awareness about crowdfunding as a viable fundraising method.

Key Drivers of Market Growth

Increasing Digital Adoption

The rapid penetration of internet services and mobile devices has provided a robust platform for crowdfunding platforms to reach a global audience. Digitalization has simplified the fundraising process, enabling creators to connect with backers worldwide.

Rise of Entrepreneurial Ventures

Startups and small businesses increasingly turn to crowdfunding as an alternative to traditional funding methods like bank loans or venture capital. It offers a way to validate business ideas and build communities around new products or services.

Growing Awareness and Trust

As more success stories emerge from crowdfunding campaigns, public awareness and trust in the concept have grown. Backers are now more willing to invest in innovative projects, ranging from creative endeavors to social causes.

Diverse Crowdfunding Models

The expansion of various crowdfunding models—reward-based, equity-based, donation-based, and lending-based—has catered to a wide range of sectors and audiences, broadening the market's scope.

Download Sample Report https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/22857

Key Players in the Crowdfunding Market

Prominent companies shaping the crowdfunding landscape include:

• Crowdcube
• Patreon
• Fundly
• Plumfund
• Indiegogo
• Razoo
• Tilt
• Kickstarter
• Mightycause
• Seedrs
• YouCaring
• Chuffed
• GoFundMe
• Benevity
• Givebutter

Browse In-Depth Market Research Report: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/crowdfunding-market-22857

Market Segmentation

To provide a deeper understanding, the crowdfunding market is segmented based on model, application, and region.

1. By Model

Reward-Based Crowdfunding: Backers receive non-monetary rewards such as products or services.
Equity-Based Crowdfunding: Investors receive equity stakes in exchange for funding.
Donation-Based Crowdfunding: Focused on charitable and social causes without financial returns.
Lending-Based Crowdfunding: Provides loans with interest returns for backers.

2. By Application

Creative Projects: Funding for films, music, and art.
Entrepreneurial Ventures: Startups and small businesses seeking capital.
Social Causes: Nonprofits and charities addressing global challenges.
Personal Financing: Crowdfunding for medical bills, education, or emergencies.

3. By Region

North America: A dominant market due to high internet penetration and active startup culture.
Europe: Growth driven by innovation hubs and supportive regulatory frameworks.
Asia-Pacific: Rapid expansion fueled by increasing digital adoption and entrepreneurial activities.
Rest of the World (RoW): Steady growth in regions like Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Purchase Complete Research Report Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=22857

The global crowdfunding market is on a trajectory of consistent growth, shaped by technological advancements and a cultural shift towards community-driven funding. As businesses and individuals increasingly recognize the potential of crowdfunding, the industry is set to play a pivotal role in democratizing access to capital.
With opportunities across diverse sectors and regions, the crowdfunding market will continue to empower creators and innovators, fostering a collaborative ecosystem for global progress.

Related Report –

Money Transfer Agencies Market
Oil And Gas Accounting Software Market

About Market Research Future (MRFR)

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research Consulting Services. The MRFR team have a supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services for our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Market Research Future
Market Research Future
+1 855-661-4441
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Crowdfunding Market Size to Reach USD 1.27 Billion by 2032; Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 1.40%

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Market Research Future
Market Research Future
+1 855-661-4441
Company/Organization
Market Research Future
99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor
New York, New York, 10013
United States
+919595392885
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/about-us

More From This Author
The Retail Display Market is Projected to Grow Expeditiously: to Reach US$ 45.6 Billion by 2032
Automation and Control Market to Reach $273.32 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 9.05%
Video Switcher Market Expanding at a Healthy 6.64% CAGR, To Reach a Value of US$4.5 Billion by 2032
View All Stories From This Author