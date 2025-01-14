From $31.44 Billion to $48.72 Billion : Railway Traction Motor Market Outlook 2021-2030

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Railway traction motor Market by Type, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030,” The global railway traction motor market was valued at $31.44 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $48.72 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030.Among the analyzed regions, Europe is the highest revenue contributor, followed by Asia-Pacific, North America, and LAMEA. On the basis of growth rate, LAMEA is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increase in development of railway network and transportation industry in Latin America and Africa.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4583 Traction motors are AC or DC electric motors that provide power to drive locomotives. Traction Motors are mounted either on the bogie of the car or at the car body (high speed train) and drives a car using electric power supplied by Inverters. Further, these motors offer high durability and deliver robust performance, owing to high power and superior mechanical susceptibility of heavy payloads. The traction motors require high power to deliver the torque required to move the wheels, resulting in compact designs, efficient power-to-weight rations, and efficient cooling of the traction motors. Thus, torque motors have minimum torque ripple, reduced noise & vibrations, higher efficiency, and efficient cooling capabilities through open or forced ventilation.The factors such as incorporation of traction motors in railway engines, lower emission, low manufacturing & maintenance cost and reduction in loss of performance. However, the factors such as rise in price of materials used for production and high investment cost restrain the market growth. On the contrary, increase in R&D and increase in allocation of budget for development of railways is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market.𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :The railway traction motor market size is affected by financial crisis and economic slowdown, owing to the present pandemic situations, which hampers the industry growth. Countries such as China, Japan, the U.S, and Germany, accounted for a major share in the global transportation industry and are projected to experience a drastic impact, owing to COVID-19 pandemic. Companies with a global supply chain related to traction motors are expected to witness COVID related disruptions, owing to hold over component supply from various countries and lockdowns across the globe. In addition, companies with international supply chains may requires to analyze critical components that are in short supply and should consider strategies for alternative sourcing.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/railway-traction-motor-market/purchase-options 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :ABB GroupALSTOMSaini GroupBHELBombardierMitsubishi Electric CorporationHyundai Rotem CompanySulzer Ltd.Siemens AGVEM Group𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4583 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 :By type, the AC traction motor segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.By application, the electric multiple units segment dominated the global railway traction motor market in 2020, in terms of revenue.𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :Utility Terrain Vehicle MarketAutomotive Voice Recognition System MarketIntegrated Traffic Systems MarketSuperyacht MarketVVT and Start-Stop System Market𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

