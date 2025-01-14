NHS jabs tens of thousands more against flu than last winter

NHS staff have ramped up the flu vaccination campaign by jabbing almost a quarter of a million more people this winter compared to last winter.

Services across the country have faced extreme pressures from one of the worst winters on record with 5,408 patients a day in hospital with flu in the first week of January.

NHS staff delivered 239, 679 more vaccinations so far this winter compared to the same period last year. This is despite starting the full programme rollout in October, a month later than last year, to offer people the best chance of protection based on advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.

The latest figures show a total of 17,996,305 flu vaccinations were delivered by NHS staff between 1 September 2024 and 5 January 2025, compared to 17,756,626 between 1 August 2023 and 7 January 2024.

In recent weeks, flu vaccinations are up more than a quarter (27%) compared to last year with an extra 85,000 jabs delivered in the last 3 weeks. [figures up to 5 January 2025].

Covid, RSV and norovirus cases also remain high with more than 1,100 patients in hospital with Covid in the first week of January, as well as 626 patients with norovirus – up almost 50% on the same week last year (424). There was also an average of 72 children in hospital with RSV every day, up 47% from last year (49).

While the national vaccination booking system has now closed, those eligible can still get protected from flu, Covid-19 or RSV by visiting a COVID-19 walk-in vaccination site, or finding a pharmacy offering the flu vaccine.

England’s top doctor warned that with a deluge of flu cases, the public can play their part by getting vaccinated and continuing to use services as they usually would.

Ahead of winter, the NHS put in place measures to manage extra demand including upgraded 24 hour co-ordination centres, support for frequent users of A&E services, strengthening same day emergency care and providing more care in the community.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS National Medical Director, said: “As hospitals face a deluge of flu cases, NHS staff have once again stepped up the vaccination programme this year, protecting almost 18 million people against flu this season – 239,000 more people than last winter.

“The NHS is experiencing one of the busiest ever starts to the year, with hospitals full to the rafters with flu cases as well as dealing with the recent cold snap.

“The best way to fight the flu is to get vaccinated, and so I would urge those eligible to contact their GP or local pharmacy to get a flu jab as soon as possible.

“People should continue to only use 999 and A&E in life-threatening emergencies and use NHS 111 and 111 online for other conditions, as well as using your GP and pharmacy in the usual way.”

Minister for Public Health and Prevention Andrew Gwynne said: “Flu is a serious illness which has put significant pressure on the NHS this winter.

“Hospitals remain incredibly busy and the best way to protect yourself is by getting vaccinated, which also helps to ease pressure on the NHS.

“Thanks to all the incredible healthcare staff who have gone above and beyond to vaccinate 18 million people against flu.”

In line with advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, those currently eligible for a flu vaccine this year include: