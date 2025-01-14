5G in Aviation Market to Reach USD 4.68 Billion By 2030, Top Impacting Factors

the global 5G in aviation market was valued at $0.70 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $4.68 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 22.8%.

The current 5G in aviation market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency. ” — Allied Market Research

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global 5G in aviation market generated $0.7 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $4.68 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 22.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.Upsurge in airline passenger traffic and government initiatives to support the development of 5G drive the growth of the global 5G in aviation market. However, high infrastructure cost involved in 5G technology deployment restrains the market to some extent. On the other hand, contracts and agreements with the aviation industry players and continuous advancements in 5G network present new opportunities in the upcoming years.

Based on communication infrastructure, the small cell segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more than half of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 23.8% from 2021 to 2030.Based on end use, the airport segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding around more than two-thirds of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 23.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding more than one-third of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 24.4% during the forecast period.Report Key HighlightersThe demand of aviation crew management system aviation studies more than 16 countries. The analysis includes a country-by-country breakdown analysis in terms of value ($million) available from 2022 to 2032.The research combined high-quality data, professional opinion and research, with significant independent opinion. The research methodology aims to provide a balanced view of the global market, and help stakeholders make educated decisions to achieve ambitious growth objectives.The research reviewed more than 3,700 product catalogs, annual reports, industry descriptions, and other comparable resources from leading industry players to gain a better understanding of the market.The aviation crew management system market share is marginally fragmented, with players such as CAE Inc.; IBS Software Services; Jeppesen (Boeing Company); Lufthansa Systems; AIMS International Ltd; NAVBLUE Company; Mphasis Company; Intelisys System; Hitit Software Services, Leon Software. Major strategies such as contracts, partnerships, expansion, and other strategies of players operating in the market are tracked and monitored.List of companies profiled of the global 5G in aviation market analyzed in the research include Cisco Systems, Inc.Gogo Inc.Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.Inseego Corp.Nokia CorporationOneWebPanasonic Avionics CorporationQualcomm Technologies, Inc.SmartSky Networks, LLCTelefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

