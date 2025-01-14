Organic Fertilizer Market Expanding at 10.73% CAGR to Reach USD 23.98 Billion by 2032

Organic Fertilizer Market Research Report Information by Product Type, Form , Crop Type, And By Region - Forecast Till 2032

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Organic Fertilizer Market Size was valued at USD 9.58 billion in 2023. The Organic Fertilizer industry is anticipated to grow from USD 10.61 billion in 2024 to USD 23.98 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.73% during the forecast period (2024 - 2032).organic fertilizer market is poised for substantial growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing emphasis on sustainable agriculture and environmentally friendly farming practices. According to a newly released research report, the organic fertilizer market is segmented by product type, form, crop type, and region, with detailed forecasts available up to 2032.Organic fertilizers, derived from natural sources such as composts and manures, are increasingly being adopted as a sustainable alternative to chemical fertilizers. organic fertilizer market is poised for substantial growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing emphasis on sustainable agriculture and environmentally friendly farming practices. According to a newly released research report, the organic fertilizer market is segmented by product type, form, crop type, and region, with detailed forecasts available up to 2032.Organic fertilizers, derived from natural sources such as composts and manures, are increasingly being adopted as a sustainable alternative to chemical fertilizers. As global concerns regarding soil health, environmental impact, and food safety continue to rise, the demand for organic fertilizers has surged. The market's expansion is further propelled by the growing trend toward organic farming and the rise in government initiatives promoting eco-friendly agricultural inputs.Key Players:Rallis India Ltd. (India), Midwestern BioAg (US), Coromandel International Ltd. (India), AgroCare Canada (Canada), Italpollina S.P.A. (Italy), The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (US), Sustane Natural Fertilizer (US), Al Yahar Organic Fertilizers Factory (UAE), Emirates Bio Fertilizer Factory (UAE), and Tadweer Food Recycling Company (Saudi Arabia) among others.Segmentation AnalysisBy Product TypeComposts Composts are decomposed organic matter used to enhance soil fertility. They are widely adopted in organic farming due to their ability to improve soil structure, increase microbial activity, and provide a slow-release source of nutrients. The demand for composts is expected to grow significantly, particularly in regions with high organic farming adoption.Manures Manures, which include animal and plant waste, are rich in nutrients and play a crucial role in improving soil fertility. The use of manures is prevalent in traditional and small-scale farming. Increasing awareness about the long-term benefits of manure application is likely to drive its demand.Others This category includes bone meal, blood meal, and other organic fertilizers derived from plant and animal by-products. These fertilizers are gaining traction due to their high nutrient content and their ability to improve crop yields naturally.By FormDry Dry organic fertilizers, including granular and powdered forms, dominate the market due to their ease of application and longer shelf life. They are widely used in large-scale farming and horticultural applications. The market for dry organic fertilizers is expected to witness robust growth, supported by increased adoption in cereal and grain production.Liquid Liquid organic fertilizers are gaining popularity for their fast-acting properties and easy absorption by plants. These fertilizers are particularly favored in precision agriculture, where efficient nutrient delivery is critical. The demand for liquid fertilizers is expected to rise in high-value crop segments, including fruits and vegetables.By Crop TypeOilseeds & Pulses The application of organic fertilizers in oilseeds and pulses is driven by the growing demand for organic edible oils and plant-based proteins. Regions with significant production of soybeans, sunflower, and lentils are witnessing increased adoption of organic fertilizers.Cereals & Grains Cereals and grains, including wheat, rice, and maize, constitute a major share of global crop production. The use of organic fertilizers in these crops helps improve yield and grain quality while maintaining soil health. Governments in major cereal-producing regions are promoting the use of organic inputs, thereby boosting market growth.Fruits & Vegetables The fruits and vegetables segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Organic produce is in high demand across the globe, driven by consumer preferences for chemical-free food products. Organic fertilizers play a crucial role in enhancing the nutritional content and taste of fruits and vegetables.Others This segment includes forage crops, ornamental plants, and cash crops such as cotton and sugarcane. Organic fertilizers are increasingly used in these crops to improve yield and ensure sustainable farming practices.Regional AnalysisNorth AmericaNorth America is a prominent market for organic fertilizers, driven by the rising trend of organic farming and stringent regulations regarding the use of chemical fertilizers. The United States and Canada are leading contributors to the regional market, with significant adoption of composts and manures in crop production. Government initiatives promoting sustainable agriculture are expected to bolster market growth further.EuropeEurope holds a significant share of the global organic fertilizer market, with countries such as Germany, France, and the Netherlands leading the way. The region’s strong focus on environmental conservation and the growing demand for organic food products are key drivers. Additionally, the European Union’s Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) provides incentives for farmers adopting organic practices, which is likely to propel market growth.Asia PacificAsia Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the increasing adoption of organic farming in countries such as China, India, and Japan. Rising awareness among farmers regarding the benefits of organic fertilizers, coupled with supportive government policies, is driving the market. The region’s large agricultural base and diverse crop production present significant opportunities for market players.South AmericaSouth America is emerging as a lucrative market for organic fertilizers, with Brazil and Argentina being major contributors. The growing demand for organic produce in export markets and the adoption of sustainable farming practices are key factors driving market growth. The region’s favorable climate and vast arable land provide a conducive environment for organic farming.Middle East & AfricaThe Middle East & Africa region is expected to witness moderate growth, driven by increasing agricultural activities and the need to improve soil fertility. Countries in Sub-Saharan Africa are gradually adopting organic fertilizers to enhance food security and combat soil degradation. The presence of arid and semi-arid regions in the Middle East also underscores the importance of sustainable soil management practicesMarket DynamicsKey DriversIncreasing Adoption of Organic Farming The shift toward organic farming is a primary driver of the organic fertilizer market. Consumers are increasingly demanding organic food products, encouraging farmers to adopt organic farming practices.Environmental Benefits Organic fertilizers help improve soil health, increase biodiversity, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions compared to chemical fertilizers. These environmental benefits are driving their adoption globally.Government Initiatives Several governments are promoting the use of organic fertilizers through subsidies, training programs, and awareness campaigns. These initiatives are expected to boost market growth. 