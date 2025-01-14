Industrial Fastener Industry Analysis in North America are Expected to Grow at 5.4% CAGR, Reaching US$ 6.01 Bn by 2034

Industrial Fastener Industry Analysis in North America

The North America industrial fastener is driven by infrastructure projects, manufacturing resurgence, and diverse application across industries | Fact.MR Report

Sales of industrial fasteners in North America are estimated to be $3.55 billion in 2024, with a solid CAGR of 5.4% expected to reach $6.01 billion by the end of 2034.Industrial fasteners are crucial components that mechanically attach or affix two or more things together. Fasteners, especially industrial fasteners and tamper-proof fasteners, are essential in many industries because they allow for the assembly, security, and connection of diverse parts and materials. The word 'industrial fastener' refers to a vast range of devices developed for specialised uses, which come in a variety of shapes, sizes, and materials.Driven by expanding infrastructure projects and the resurgence of manufacturing activities. The demand for fasteners is fueled by their essential role in assembling and securing components across various industries, including construction, automotive, aerospace, and energy.Ongoing infrastructure developments, such as road construction, building projects, and energy installations, are further propelling market expansion. Additionally, the increasing adoption of advanced fasteners in emerging sectors and the growth of online sales channels are creating new opportunities, ensuring sustained demand in the regionFor More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9454 Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Industrial Fastener Industry Analysis in North America:Illinois Tool Works Inc.; LISI Group; ARaymond Industrial; Fontana GruppoCountry-wise Analysis:The Industrial Fastener Market in the United States is projected to reach a market value of US$ 3.17 billion in 2024, with an expected growth rate of 5.5% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, ultimately reaching a projected value of US$ 5.41 billion by 2034.This growth is driven by ongoing infrastructure development projects, including road construction, building projects, and energy infrastructure, which are fueling a robust demand for industrial fasteners. These fasteners play a critical role in assembling and securing structural components in construction applications. Additionally, the resurgence of manufacturing activities across the United States is significantly boosting the demand.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9454 More Valuable Insights on Offer:Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Industrial Fastener Industry Analysis in North America for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study divulges essential insights into the market based on on material, type, end-use industry, sales channel, and country. By material, the market includes alloy steel and stainless steel. In terms of type, the market is segmented into nuts (hexagon nuts, flange nuts, wing nuts, coupling nuts, pal nuts, and others), bolts (track bolts, square bolts, plow bolts, round bolts, J-bolts, U-bolts, shoulder bolts, elevator bolts, and others), screws (wood screws, machine screws, thread cutting machine screws, sheet metal screws, socket screws, and others), washers (lock washers, structural washers, and others), as well as anchors, nails, dowel pins, and rivets.Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR:Revenue from the global petrochemical fasteners market is estimated to reach US$ 938 million in 2024. Further, the market is analyzed to rise at a CAGR of 6.2% to reach US$ 1.71 billion by the end of 2034.Analyzed to expand at a CAGR of 5.1%, the global industrial fastener market is projected to increase from a valuation of US$ 113.2 billion in 2024 to US$ 186.2 billion by the end of 2034.

