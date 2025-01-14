Data Science Platform Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Outlook and Forecast, 2030 | AMR

As per the application, marketing & Sales segment dominated the global market

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advancements in big data technology, emphasis on collecting & using data for decision making, and a surge in reliance on machine learning drive the growth of the global 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐒𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 . However, high investment cost and issues related to data privacy, security, & reliability hinder the market growth. On the other hand, surge in adoption of cloud-based solutions & services present new opportunities in the coming years. The global Data Science Platform Market was valued at $4.7 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $79.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 33.6% from 2021 to 2030.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 - 301 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2307 The importance of collecting and using data for better decision making and advancements in big data technology drive the market growth. However, data security & high investment costs and reliability issues observed by the employees hamper the market growth. In addition, targeting untapped and emerging market for data science platforms and adoption of cloud-based solutions and services are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market growth during forecast period.Based on components, the platform segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the total market share. However, the services segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 37.9% from 2021 to 2030.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/data-science-platform-market/purchase-options 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐒𝐀𝐏 𝐒𝐄, 𝐀𝐋𝐓𝐑𝐄𝐘𝐗, 𝐈𝐍𝐂., 𝐅𝐀𝐈𝐑 𝐈𝐒𝐒𝐀𝐂 𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍 (𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐎), 𝐑𝐀𝐏𝐈𝐃𝐌𝐈𝐍𝐄𝐑 𝐈𝐍𝐂, 𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐀𝐈𝐊𝐔 𝐒𝐀𝐒, 𝐌𝐈𝐂𝐑𝐎𝐒𝐎𝐅𝐓 𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍, 𝐒𝐀𝐒 𝐈𝐍𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐓𝐔𝐓𝐄 𝐈𝐍𝐂., 𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐀𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐀 𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍, 𝐈𝐍𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐋 𝐁𝐔𝐒𝐈𝐍𝐄𝐒𝐒 𝐌𝐀𝐂𝐇𝐈𝐍𝐄𝐒 𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍 (𝐈𝐁𝐌 𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍), 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐇𝐖𝐎𝐑𝐊𝐒 𝐈𝐍𝐂Based on industry vertical, the BFSI segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around one-fourth of the global data science platform market. However, the healthcare segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 36.8% during the forecast period.The advantages of data science platform have become more obvious during the COVID-19 pandemic. The overall lockdown has constrained organizations to move toward digitalization for the arrangement of work from home officers to their employee. The effect of the COVID-19 pandemic is altogether driving the interest for data science platforms as the main technology companies are integrating automation and intelligence into their organizations.As per the application, marketing & Sales segment dominated the global market in 2020. This is attributed to the fact that marketing and sales departments of the companies can get more insights into the buyer's persona and spend by generating more Return on Investment. The data science platform is rapidly being used in marketing for channel optimization, lead targeting, customer segmentation, and advanced lead scoring.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮'𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2307 However, customer support segment is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the upsurge in usage of customer service analytics to collect and analyze customer feedback to discover valuable insights Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to around half of the total market share, and is projected to continue its leadership status by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 35.8% during the forecast period.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2307 However, customer support segment is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the upsurge in usage of customer service analytics to collect and analyze customer feedback to discover valuable insights.𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:Virtual Router Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virtual-router-market-to-reach-515-mn-globally-by-2025-at-24-4-cagr-says-amr-848148885.html service delivery automation market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/service-delivery-automation-market byod security market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/BYOD-security-market Graph Database Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/graph-database-market-to-reach-3-73-bn-globally-by-2026-at-24-5-cagr-allied-market-research-300879212.html

