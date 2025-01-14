Turntide Technologies Integrates UK Operations and Expands into India

Alpharetta, GA, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turntide Technologies (Turntide) is pleased to announce two significant milestones in its strategic growth: the integration of its three U.K. facilities into a centralized engineering campus in Team Valley Gateshead and the production launch of its class leading power electronics in India to meet the growing demand for electrification solutions globally.

Enhancing Collaboration and Efficiency in the UK

Turntide is integrating its Sunderland site, focused on energy storage (batteries/battery management systems), and its Cramlington site, specializing in thermals (fans, motors, and pumps), into its head office and engineering campus at Team Valley Gateshead. This move will streamline operations, enhance collaboration across teams, and further improve product quality. This campus will fully support Turntide’s aggressive high growth plans of tripling its revenue over the next three years.

The Sunderland and Cramlington facilities will remain operational for additional storage and engineering testing capacity.

The phased relocation ensures minimal disruption. Current operators, equipment, and processes will seamlessly transition to Gateshead, supported by a robust change management process. Additionally, a unified Integrated Management System will cover all relevant certifications (ISO9001, IATF16949, ISO14001, and ISO45001), simplifying compliance and maintaining the highest quality standards.

Expansion into India





Turntide is making inroads in India and the Asia Pacific region - the world's most rapidly evolving markets for electric light duty vehicles, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and four-wheeler light commercial vehicles, with its industry - leading , low-voltage inverters specially configured for the unique requirements of this region.

The inverters are being manufactured in India, for some of the most established OEMs in the country.

In Q1 2025, Turntide targets to establish a center of excellence in Pune, a major hub for the automobile industry in India, to better serve its growing list of local OEMs and Tier 1 partners.

This expansion underlines the company’s commitment to manufacturing innovative solutions in India with a largely local supply chain, and exporting to APAC and other key markets worldwide.

To explore Turntide's portfolio of products, visit us at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, taking place from January 17–22, 2025, at booth H3-Q11. If you’d like to schedule an on-site meeting to discuss our product portfolio during the show, please reach out to Turntide's Managing Director for APAC, Pradumna Walimbe, at prad.walimbe@turntide.com.

A Unified Vision for Global Growth

“These initiatives represent Turntide’s commitment to operational excellence and global expansion,” said Steve Hornyak, CEO. “By uniting our U.K. operating and production facilities under one roof and entering the APAC market, we’re positioning Turntide to meet the evolving needs of our global customers while continuing to drive innovation in electrification.”

About Turntide Technologies

Turntide Technologies designs and manufactures best-in-class electric motors, power electronics, energy storage, and thermal equipment for all things that move.

Turntide Technologies operates in North America, the U.K., and India and serves customers in global markets and industries including off highway automotive, commercial vehicles, rail, marine, light vehicles, commercial buildings, and premium automotive.

Lori Ditoro Turntide Technologies 917-406-5886 lori.ditoro@turntide.com

