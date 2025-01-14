Pico and BMLL Forge Groundbreaking Partnership to Offer Enhanced Historical and Real-Time Data Integration Capabilities

Partnership offering clients the ability to integrate BMLL and Pico’s suite of products

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pico, a leading global provider of mission-critical technology services, software, data and analytics for the financial markets community, and BMLL, a leading independent provider of harmonized Level 3, 2 and 1 historical data and analytics, today announced a strategic partnership designed to uniquely address the growing need for access to real-time and historical data sets simultaneously to accelerate research, understand liquidity dynamics and optimize trading outcomes.

Central to the partnership, Pico’s raw real-time and historical data empowers BMLL’s Level 3, 2, and 1 offerings, enabling clients to gain granularity and actionable insights. In addition, Pico’s globally comprehensive infrastructure, market and broker connectivity, high-performance feed handler, and API for market data and order execution further enhance these capabilities. The combination of Pico and BMLL products and services provides a full-suite solution of historical data, backtesting, and live trading environments tailored for quantitative analysts, banks, and brokers to transition from research stages through to production while optimizing performance and reducing complexity–an unmatched combination in the industry.

This specialized end-to-end solution recently addressed the needs of a large European hedge fund expanding into U.S. equities. By leveraging the combined normalized raw historical and real-time data, it provided increased efficiency in market data functionality, performance, flexibility, and time to market.

“Integrating Pico’s solutions with BMLL allows quants and high-performance traders to streamline their workflows with a unified set of technologies as they move through their journey from research to testing and into production,” said Jarrod Yuster, Chairman, Founder and CEO of Pico. “This solution directly addresses the growing demand for comprehensive front-office trading technology, streamlining the entire process with precision and efficiency.”

BMLL offers high-quality historical data derived from raw underlying exchange data; this data is harmonized into a consistent, lossless global format with nanosecond timestamp granularity to provide market participants with better insights and analytics. Clients can leverage BMLL’s granular Level 3 historical data feed alongside Pico’s low-latency real-time solution to seamlessly transition between scalable Level 3 research environments and low-latency production environments.

“We have seen increasing levels of demand for an offering that combines a lower latency real-time environment with high-quality historical data in a consistent data format,” said Paul Humphrey, Chief Executive Officer of BMLL. “This partnership with Pico addresses the very real pain points of many systematic traders who have dedicated far too many resources to migrating data between systems. Now, clients can spend 100% of their time gaining valuable insights rather than on unnecessary data cleansing. We are delighted to partner with Pico to advance this solution for the capital markets.”

Pico’s robust product suite, including 50+ global hosting facilities that provide direct exchange access and cloud connectivity, Redline’s ultra-low latency feed integration, and Corvil's advanced network monitoring, complements BMLL’s historical data, ensuring seamless transitions from research to live trading environments. Pico and BMLL set a new standard for high-performance data integration capabilities for financial institutions seeking historical insights and real-time market data.

Contact us to learn more about this full-suite solution.

About Pico

Pico is a leading global provider of technology services for the financial markets community. Pico’s technology and services power mission-critical systems for global banks, exchanges, electronic trading firms, quantitative hedge funds, and financial technology service providers. Pico provides a best-in-class portfolio of innovative, transparent, low-latency markets solutions coupled with an agile and expert service delivery model. Instant access to financial markets is provided via PicoNet™, a globally comprehensive network platform instrumented natively with Corvil to generate analytics and telemetry. Clients choose Pico when they want the freedom to move fast and create an operational edge in the fast-paced world of financial markets.

To learn more about Pico, please visit https://www.pico.net

About BMLL

BMLL Technologies is the leading, independent provider of harmonised, Level 3, 2, and 1 historical data and analytics to the world’s most sophisticated capital market participants, covering European and US equities and ETFs as well as global futures. BMLL offers banks, brokers, asset managers, hedge funds, global exchange groups, academic institutions and regulators immediate and flexible access to the most granular Level 3, 2 and 1 T+1 order book data and advanced pre-and post-trade analytics. BMLL gives users the ability to understand market behaviour, accelerate research, optimise trading strategies and generate alpha more predictably.

To learn more about BMLL, please visit https://www.bmlltech.com

Contact info:

Pico Press Office

pr@pico.net

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.