Global Anti-Caking Agents Market to Reach USD 1,325.4 Million by 2034, Driven by Food & Feed Industry Demand | FMI

Regulatory approvals and rising demand for processed foods drive U.S. anti-caking agents market growth across industries.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global anti-caking agents market , valued at USD 827.0 million in 2024, is projected to grow to USD 1,325.4 million by 2034, registering a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.The market's growth is driven by the extensive use of anti-caking agents in the food and beverage sector, where they play a vital role in absorbing moisture, maintaining a free-flowing texture, and preserving the organoleptic properties of products, thereby extending their shelf life. Beyond food and beverages, these agents are integral to industries such as animal feed, where rising demand for high-quality feed and the growing adoption of feed additives, particularly in the compound feed sector, have contributed significantly to market expansion.Additionally, anti-caking agents find applications in other sectors like fertilizers, where they help prevent lump formation in powdered products by creating a moisture-resistant layer and absorbing excess moisture. This versatility underscores their importance across a wide range of end-use industries.The global anti-caking agents market is poised for significant growth, driven by rising demand in the food, agriculture, and industrial sectors. According to recent market research, the increasing consumption of processed and packaged foods, coupled with advancements in industrial manufacturing, is fueling the adoption of anti-caking agents worldwide. This press release highlights the market's key drivers, growth factors, and emerging opportunities, providing valuable insights for stakeholders and investors.Anti-caking agents are additives used to prevent the formation of lumps in powdered or granulated materials, ensuring smooth texture and free-flowing properties. These agents play a crucial role in maintaining product quality across industries such as food and beverages, cosmetics, agriculture, and chemicals."The rising demand for high-quality food ingredients, driven by evolving consumer preferences, is significantly boosting the anti-caking agents market. Their ability to ensure product consistency, preserve organoleptic properties, and extend shelf life is essential for maintaining quality across applications like premixes, baking powders, and spices, further driving their adoption during the forecast period." - says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market InsightsKey Drivers and Trends1. Rising Demand for Processed Foods: The growing urban population and busy lifestyles are driving the demand for convenient, packaged foods where anti-caking agents are essential for maintaining product stability.2. Expanding Agricultural Applications: Anti-caking agents are widely used in fertilizers and animal feed to prevent clumping, ensuring efficient application and storage.3. Industrial Growth: The increasing use of anti-caking agents in chemical and detergent manufacturing highlights their critical role in industrial processing.4. Shift Toward Natural Additives: Consumer preferences for clean-label and natural products are encouraging manufacturers to develop organic and plant-based anti-caking solutions.Key Takeaways:1. India Leads Growth: India is projected to record the highest CAGR of 6.6% from 2024 to 2034, driven by expanding food processing and agricultural sectors.2. Brazil's Strong Performance: Brazil follows closely with a 5.6% CAGR, fueled by its thriving agriculture and feed industry.3. Japan’s Rapid Expansion: Japan demonstrates a robust CAGR of 5.2%, highlighting its growing adoption of anti-caking agents in diverse applications.4. China’s Stable Growth: China is set to achieve a CAGR of 4.5%, reflecting its consistent demand in food, feed, and fertilizer industries.5. U.S. Steady Growth: The USA shows a moderate CAGR of 3.2%, underpinned by regulatory support and high processed food demand.Regional Analysis:• North America (USA): Regulatory approvals and a high demand for processed foods are key drivers. The U.S. market's steady CAGR reflects its mature market and regulatory support.• South America (Brazil): Rapid growth in agriculture and animal feed sectors positions Brazil as a significant player in the anti-caking agents market.• Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan):o India: Dominates growth in the region due to expanding food processing and fertilizer applications.o China: Sustains moderate growth through demand in industrial and agricultural applications.o Japan: Exhibits robust growth, leveraging its focus on innovation and efficiency in food and feed sectors.Access the Full Report Anti-Caking Agents Market Trends and Projections Now!Competition OutlookThe competition landscape of the Anti-Caking Agents market is intense. BASF SE, Evonik Industries, and Solvay SA are some of the major market players and contribute significantly in terms of R&D investment as well as further towards the creation of innovation in anti-caking formulations.Such companies also seek to multiply the investment that they can dedicate to the efficient manufacturing of developing innovative products to maintain product quality, growth rates, as well as its efficiency.To expand their sales, manufacturers are embracing different strategies including vertical and strategic acquisitions. For instance, Kao Group was able to increase its market share by heavily investing in research & development to develop nano-sized particles for better efficiency.These microscopic particles, which typically measure between 1-100 nanometres, are designed to provide superior anti-caking properties while using less of the agent. This innovation has transformed the way anti-caking agents work in a variety of food and non-food applications.For instance• Evonic established its new production plant for precipitated silicon dioxide in Thailand to increase its supply capacity for anti-caking agents in South Asia and East Asia, which are extensively used in the food and animal feed industries in these regions.• Solvay SA announced the expansion of its hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) plant in Jemeppe-sur-Sambre (Belgium), increasing production capacity. These investments address growing product demand in Europe, both in existing and new applications.Leading Brands• BASF SE• Solvay SA• Kao Group• PPG Industries, Inc.• ArrMaz• R. Grace & Co.-Conn.• Evonik Industries AG• JELU-WERK J. Ehrler GmbH & Co. KG• Allied Blending LP• EP Minerals• Agropur Ingredients• PQ Corporation• Neelam Aqua & Speciality Chem. (P) Ltd.• Dorf Ketal• NAQ Global• Omya International• OthersKey Segments of the ReportBy Product Type:As per Product Type, the industry has been categorized into Sodium Compound, Calcium Compound, Magnesium Compound, Silicon Dioxide, Microcrystalline cellulose, and Other Product Type.By Source:As per Source, the industry has been categorized into Natural Source, and Synthetic Source.By Application:This segment is further categorized into Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Animal Feed, Fertilizer, and Other Applications.By Region:Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Central Asia, Russia and Belarus, Balkan & Baltics, and the Middle East & Africa.Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage in Food and Beverage Domain:The global food additive market size is estimated to reach USD 310.9 billion in 2024. In the forecast period, global demand for food additives is projected to rise at a healthy CAGR of 7.2%, taking the overall market valuation to a massive total of USD 551.4 billion by 2034.The global nutraceuticals market size is currently valued at US$ 418,080 million in 2023. This surge is primarily fueled by the growing awareness and concern for health among consumers worldwide. As a result, the market is projected to exceed a staggering US$ 703,122.075 million by 2033, marking a steady CAGR of 5.3%.About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. 