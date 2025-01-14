Ninth Constitutional Government

Press Release

January 13th, 2025

Timor-Leste's statement on the political crisis in Mozambique



From the earliest moments of the political crisis in our beloved brother country Mozambique, President J. Ramos-Horta has been working to establish contacts with Mozambican authorities to express his "total solidarity and deep concern regarding the serious social and humanitarian situation in that friendly country."

In the recent first quarter 2025 meeting of the Superior Council of Defense and Security convened by the President of the Republic, which had substantial participation from Prime Minister Xanana Gusmão, the distinguished members expressed complete solidarity and concern about the critical situation being experienced by Mozambican society.

The President of the Republic and the Prime Minister continue to closely monitor the situation in Mozambique.

Meanwhile, the Presidency of the Republic received an invitation to participate in the presidential inauguration ceremony to take place on January 15 in Maputo.

Given that official foreign travel by the President of the Republic requires prior consent from the National Parliament, and given insurmountable logistical difficulties, the President of the Republic deeply regrets being unable to make the trip.

President J. Ramos-Horta and Prime Minister Xanana Gusmão remain available to travel to Mozambique as soon as possible on a date to be agreed upon.

President J. Ramos-Horta and Prime Minister Xanana Gusmão make a heartfelt appeal for dialogue between Mozambican brothers, calling for a political truce, dialogue with great serenity and patience to stop the violence and create conditions for opening negotiations between all parties, leading to an agreement, even if provisional, that ends the violence, restores law and order, allows normalization of economic activities and community security. The dialogue would continue regarding a political calendar for the restoration of democratic order and legitimate political power. END