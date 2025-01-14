Behavior Analytics Market Drivers Shaping Future Growth, Revenue USD 19.2 Billion by 2031: CAGR 32.4%

Behavior Analytics Market

The energy and utilities segment is expected to experience fastest growth in the coming years

The global 𝐁𝐞𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐨𝐫 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 was valued at $1.2 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $19.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 32.4% from 2022 to 2031. Behavioral analytics is a concept in business analytics that reveals insights into the behavior of customers on website, e-commerce, mobile app, chat, email, connected product/Internet of Things (IoT), and other digital channels. Moreover, Marketers use behavioral analytics to build cohort data that helps them get the most out of campaigns, optimize customer acquisitions, and maximize retention and conversions. Depending on deployment model, the on-premise segment holds the largest behavior analytics market size owing to, low risk of security breaches compared to cloud-based products. However, the cloud segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, as it provides cost effectiveness and constant advancement to enhance security of the cloud platform.Surge in volume of data generated by different industries and the need to manage this data are the key factors that drive the growth of the market. In addition, governments of numerous countries have adopted behavior analytics to update real-time data of coronavirus and to make actionable insights from the data. Furthermore, behavior analytics is helping various researchers, healthcare workers, and scientists to aggregate and synthesize incident data on a regular and global scale. Moreover, companies have invented different search engines, which are expected to help countries to fight against the pandemic situation. Region-wise, the behavior analytics market share was dominated by North America in 2021, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to rising adoption in healthcare sector in U.S. due to increase healthcare IT infrastructure and growing number of data breaches. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to high internet penetration rate and large number of mobile phone and application users.Furthermore, they are focusing on offering continuous support to their customers and partners by complying with government directives. Moreover, companies such as Amazon and IBM have implemented different strategies and new behavior analytics products to improve their market size and to reduce the loss occurred due to the pandemic. For instance, in April 2022, BrainChip Holdings Ltd partnered with nViso SA (NVISO), the leading human behavioral analytics AI company helps to address the need for high levels of AI performance with ultra-low power technologies and also support AI's demanding power/cost/performance needs for OEMs, even at mass production and scale, so they can benefit from faster and more efficient development cycles. Based on component, the solution segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global behavior analytics market and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. The services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 33.3% from 2022 to 2031. Based on industry vertical, the retail and e-commerce segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the global behavior analytics market and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. On the other hand, the energy and utilities segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 35.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report also studies the BFSI, healthcare, IT and telecom, government and defense, and others segments.The behavior analytics market has witnessed significant growth in past few years, however, due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the market is projected to witness a slight downfall in 2020. This is attributed to implementation of lockdown by governments in majority of the countries and the shutdown of travel across the world to prevent the transmission of virus. The behavior analytics market is projected to prosper in the upcoming years after the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Various organizations have initiated work-from-home culture for their employees, which is creating demand for the cloud-based big data analytics to manage critical information of organizations, thus creating lucrative opportunity for the behavior analytics market forecast.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐍𝐢𝐚𝐫𝐚 𝐈𝐧𝐜.,𝐒𝐀𝐏 𝐒𝐄,𝐒𝐩𝐥𝐮𝐧𝐤 𝐈𝐧𝐜.,𝐓𝐈𝐁𝐂𝐎 𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐜.,𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐨𝐟𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧,𝐈𝐁𝐌 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧,𝐕𝐚𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐬 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜.,𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐛𝐞𝐚𝐦,𝐍𝐓𝐓 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧,𝐎𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘By component, the solution segment accounted for the largest behaviour analytics market share in 2021.Region wise, North America generated highest revenue in 2021.Depending on industrial vertical, the Retail and E-commerce segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.

