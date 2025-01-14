Animal Feed Minerals Market to Reach USD 6.1 Billion by 2034, Driven by Livestock Health and Productivity Needs | FMI

Animal Feed Minerals Market Animal Feed Minerals Market Regional Analysis

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The animal feed minerals market is forecasted to grow from USD 4.4 billion in 2024 to over USD 6.1 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 3.9%. This growth is attributed to increasing consumer demand for high-quality animal products, fueled by changing dietary preferences, rising disposable incomes, and a global focus on enhancing livestock health and productivity.Minerals in animal feed are vital for improving calf development rates, optimizing nutrient utilization, boosting milk production, enhancing reproductive efficiency, reducing inter-calving periods, and preventing metabolic disorders like milk fever, ketosis, and haematuria.In livestock, mineral feeds play crucial roles, including supporting muscle contractions, stimulating enzymes, promoting bone growth, and maintaining acid-base balance, ensuring overall animal health and productivity.Key Drivers of Market Growth:Mineral Benefits for Livestock: Minerals like magnesium, calcium, and zinc are essential for improving the health and productivity of animals. These minerals boost milk production, enhance immunity, and prevent metabolic diseases like milk fever.Rising Protein Consumption: With the global shift toward protein-rich diets, there’s growing demand for meat, dairy, and eggs, particularly in regions like South Asia and the Asia-Pacific.Dairy Farming: The dairy segment is a key consumer of feed minerals, as minerals like copper and selenium are crucial for enhancing milk quality and reproductive performance in cattle.Growing Aquaculture and Meat Consumption: Increased global consumption of meat and fish has driven livestock and aquaculture producers to include more minerals like zinc and copper in feed for improved growth and health.Sustainability and Efficiency: Minerals help optimize nutrient absorption and feed efficiency, which lowers feed costs, boosts productivity, and supports more sustainable farming practices."Rising consumer demand for high-quality, protein-rich animal products is driving the adoption of mineral-enriched feed in livestock farming. These feeds improve animal health, productivity, and product quality, which aligns with modern, sustainable farming practices and enhances profitability for producers." Says Nandini Roy Choudhury Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.Country-wise InsightsUnited States: Expected to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 4.6%, driven by increasing livestock product demand and advancements in feed safety.Germany: Projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2%, with a focus on improving feed efficiency and gut health.India: Estimated to grow at 10.7% CAGR, fueled by population growth and rising demand for animal-based protein, particularly in dairy and poultry sectors.Challenges Faced by the Animal feed minerals industryThe Animal Feed Minerals Industry faces several challenges that could potentially impact its growth and development. These challenges range from regulatory constraints to supply chain disruptions and shifts in consumer demand. Key challenges include:1. Fluctuating Raw Material PricesThe cost of raw materials used in animal feed, such as minerals and additives, can vary significantly due to factors like global economic conditions, supply chain disruptions, and geopolitical issues. The volatility in prices can increase production costs for manufacturers, making it harder to maintain competitive pricing.2. Stringent Regulatory FrameworksRegulatory restrictions surrounding animal feed minerals differ across countries and regions, often making it difficult for manufacturers to standardize products globally. Strict food safety laws and compliance with feed additive regulations increase production complexity and cost. Additionally, the use of certain additives or minerals might be restricted due to environmental or health concerns.3. Environmental Impact and SustainabilityThe animal feed industry is under increasing pressure to adopt sustainable practices. The extraction and production of certain minerals, such as phosphorus, can lead to environmental degradation. This creates challenges in sourcing minerals sustainably while ensuring profitability. The industry also faces scrutiny regarding greenhouse gas emissions and resource depletion, pushing the need for more eco-friendly alternatives.4. Consumer Shift Toward Plant-Based and Alternative ProteinsAs consumers in certain markets increasingly turn to plant-based diets and alternative protein sources, there is a growing demand for animal-free and sustainable products. This trend threatens the demand for livestock and animal-based products, which in turn can affect the need for animal feed minerals.5. Supply Chain DisruptionsThe global supply chain for minerals is complex and susceptible to disruptions due to political instability, trade restrictions, natural disasters, or pandemics. Such disruptions can lead to shortages of critical minerals like zinc, copper, and selenium, negatively impacting production timelines and costs.Prominent Drivers of the Animal feed minerals industryThe Animal Feed Minerals Industry is driven by rising global demand for livestock products, growing awareness of animal health, and the need for feed efficiency. Key factors include increased meat consumption in emerging markets, expansion of the poultry and aquaculture sectors, and technological advancements in mineral supplements. A focus on sustainable farming, government subsidies, and a shift toward organic feed additives also fuel growth. Additionally, concerns over animal welfare, disease prevention, and the expansion of industrial livestock farming contribute to the industry's development, ensuring continued demand for mineral-enriched feed solutions.In-Depth Market Analysis: A Complete Report.Animal Feed Minerals BrandsYara International (BoliforPhibro Animal HealthZinpro Corp.Royal DSM NVPancosma SANutrco NVNovus International Inc.Mercer Milling Co. Inc.Cargill Inc.Tanke International GroupBiochemADMAlltech Inc.Kemin Industries Inc.Key Segments of Market ReportBy Mineral Type:By Size, the segment has been categorized into Magnesium, Calcium, Phosphorus, Iron, Zinc, and Others (Copper, Potassium, etc.)By Animal:Different Animal types Dairy Animals (Goat, Buffalo, Cow, etc.), Poultry, and Swine, Aquaculture, Equine and Others (pets, small animals)By Form:Different Forms included Dry and LiquidBy Sales Channel:Different sales channels which included Direct Sales, Indirect Sales, Modern Trade, Animal Feed Stores, Veterinary Clinics, and Online RetailersBy Region:Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & AfricaExplore FMI's Extensive Coverage in the Food and Beverage Domain:The global animal feed sweetener market size is estimated to reach USD 9,732.1 million in 2024 and USD 20,784.6 million by 2034. Global sales of animal feed sweeteners will likely soar at a CAGR of 8.7%, reflecting the potential it has for players.The animal feed ingredients market size is projected to expand its roots at an average CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. The market is likely to hold a revenue of USD 39.51 billion in 2023 while it is anticipated to cross a value of USD 60.65 billion by 2033.About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.Contact Us:Future Market Insights Inc.Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USAT: +1-845-579-5705For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.comWebsite: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

