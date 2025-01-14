Cream Powder Market Report Covering Prime Factors and Competitive Outlook, 2022-2031

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global cream powder market size was valued at $4.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $8.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031.The factors such as the increasing bakery industry and HoReCa will drive the demand for the cream powder market. The rising vegan population coupled with the introduction of plant-based cream is expected to propel the demand for the cream powder market.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A39197 The fresh cream and milk are blended to create cream powder, which is then pasteurized and spray-dried to make a naturally rich cream powder. Another non-dairy option for people with lactose intolerance is coconut cream powder, which is created from the mature coconut's essence and has a moderate coconut flavor. In the food processing sector, cream powder is typically used to make a variety of items, including ice cream, chocolate, sweets, biscuits, baked goods, and others. When compared to ultra-heat-treated (UHT) milk and fresh cream, cream powder's distinctive qualities—good dispersibility, solubility, flavor, high-fat content, simplicity of handling, and storage—allow it to be used in a variety of applications.In many food processing industries, the cream powder is used to make a variety of products, including ice cream, chocolate, sweets, biscuits, baked goods, and others. Since the cream powder is used in both the dairy and bread industries, its growth is anticipated to propel the market for cream powder. Additionally, the growing popularity of baking among people all over the world is anticipated to boost the market. For instance, 46% of Australians, according to the Australian Institute of Family Studies (AIFS), were most likely to spend more time baking or engaging in creative endeavors.Buy Now and Get Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cream-powder-market/purchase-options For the cream powder market analysis, on the basis of region, the market is further segmented into North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, New Zealand, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the rest of LAMEA). Europe dominated the market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth owing to the rising consumption of baked goods coupled with rising disposable income.Key Players: Arion Dairy Products B.V., Revala Ltd., WillPowder, LLC., Shenzhen Oceanpower Food Equipment Tech Co., Ltd., Bluegrass Ingredients, Inc., County Milk Products, Commercial Creamery Company, Shandong Tianjiao Biotechnology Co., Ltd., The Food Source International, Inc., Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A39197 Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.